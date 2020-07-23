Health Carousel Approved as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm in the Recruitment of Foreign-Educated Healthcare Professionals

CINCINNATI and PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, LLC and the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, a division of CGFNS International, Inc., are pleased to announce that Health Carousel has been approved as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm in the recruitment of foreign-educated health professionals.

The Alliance certification process includes a review of contract practices, discussions with references, and surveys and interviews of health professionals that have worked with Health Carousel to demonstrate the firm's commitment to ethical, responsible, and transparent recruitment practices as defined by the Alliance's Health Care Code for Ethical International Recruitment Practices. The Code was developed by a multi-stakeholder Board of Governors that includes representatives from unions, employers, nurse representative organizations, and recruiters. As a Certified Ethical Firm, Health Carousel commits to continual education of the health professionals it recruits and oversight by the Alliance.

Health Carousel is an Ohio-based healthcare staffing and workforce solutions firm that works with both U.S. and foreign-educated healthcare professionals. They provide short-term staffing as well as long-term workforce development, placing qualified physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals on assignments at healthcare facilities in the United States.

Health Carousel's certification follows a July 6th announcement by CGFNS and the Philippine Nurses Association of America that strengthens the organizations' collaboration in ensuring the use of Alliance-certified recruiters.

Franklin Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of CGFNS International, Inc., stated, "The decision by Health Carousel to become certified is a testament to their commitment to ethical recruitment with independent oversight, and an endorsement of our work and approach."

"For over 15 years, we have been dedicated to improving lives and making healthcare work better," said Bill DeVille, Chief Executive Officer of Health Carousel. "Every day, we work tirelessly to ensure that every patient has access to the healthcare provider they need, and to advocate for the highest ethical standards of our industry. This is who we have always been. I am incredibly proud of the hard work from our teams, and grateful for the close partnership with the Alliance and CGFNS to add this certification as validation of our commitment to ethical healthcare recruiting."

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit www.cgfns.org.

About The Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices Since 2009, the Alliance has fostered compliance to standards that advocate responsible, ethical, and transparent recruitment practices in the health care sector. The Alliance monitors certified recruitment organizations and verifies their processes to ensure that these standards are upheld and provides foreign-educated professionals resources to make informed decisions. The Alliance became a division of CGFNS International, Inc., in September 2014. For more information, visit www.cgfnsalliance.org.

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel was ranked the 13th largest U.S. healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts in 2019. Health Carousel provides healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions to U.S. healthcare facilities and both domestic and international registered nurses, physicians, advanced practice and allied healthcare professionals. PassportUSA is Health Carousel's brand committed to the ethical recruitment of foreign-educated healthcare professionals and has helped thousands of foreign healthcare professionals realize their American dream, while at the same time fighting the U.S. nursing shortage with highly-qualified providers that have directly impacted over 1 million patient lives.

