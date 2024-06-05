Health Carousel Celebrates Nurses Throughout May

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May marks three significant holidays for Cincinnati-based healthcare staffing company, Health Carousel: National Nurses Week, International Nurses Day, and American Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Celebrated annually from May 6th – May 12th, Nurses Week honors the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing AND the nurses who follow in her footsteps today. Health Carousel aims to provide a 360-degree circle of support around their nurses year-round. But, this month, they took time to be intentional about recognizing the incredible work of their nurses, both their internal clinical team, and the nurses in healthcare facilities who provide compassionate care to their patients, improving lives and making healthcare work better every day. Nurses received heartfelt notes of appreciation and encouragement and Nurses Week gift bags from their Health Carousel team.

Since their inception nearly 20 years ago, Health Carousel has served more than 13 million patients, a number that reflects the impact and reach of their higher purpose to improve lives and make healthcare work better.

"As we reflect on this achievement, we are reminded of the critical role that our nurses play in our success. They are the heart and soul of our organization, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication every day," said Chief Nursing Officer, Earl Dalton

Health Carousel's internal clinical team of nurses and nurse-leaders, led by Dalton, work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the healthcare professionals in the field. Through their clinically-led approach, they ensure that their nurses receive the support and resources they need to deliver the highest quality care to patients.

Investing in the Future of Nursing

Health Carousel continues to innovate in order to support the global sustainability of nursing, by investing in their nurses in the U.S. and the nursing profession abroad. (investing in the future of nursing video)

In the US



As a Certified Ethical International Recruiter, Health Carousel ensures their nurses are well prepared for life in the US when they arrive. To do that, they have many programs in place from our Conversation Partners Program and NCLEX preparation to our specialized Arrivals team who meets every nurse at the airport and helps them through their first few days. (Stephanie's arrival video)

Beyond this, they also partner with their Global Ambassadors to support our nurses once they are on assignment by helping them create community. (global ambassadors video)

Health Carousel partners with the DAISY Foundation and the Josie King Foundation to recognize nurses who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Partnering with the DAISY Foundation, Health Carousel awards 12 nurses each year in the United States who exemplify extraordinary, compassionate care. These are individuals who have been nominated by their fellow staff, patients, patient family members, or Health Carousel team. This year, they also launched a new Pediatric DAISY award from their Pediatric Workforce Solutions team.

Through their partnership with the Josie King Foundation, they work to honor those healthcare professionals who work hard to create a culture of patient safety, awarding two healthcare professionals each year who demonstrate a dedication to patient safety by listening to the patient/family; encouraging them to speak up and ask questions; or by improving communication; improving teamwork; looking for the good catches (near misses) and fixing those near misses before they harm a patient.

Lighting the Way - Abroad

Health Carousel and the Health Carousel Foundation are lighting the way toward a brighter future for nursing. We invest in initiatives that promote the sustainability, development, and ethical recruitment of nurses in the U.S. and globally.

From scholarships to develop nurse educators and free nurse licensure exam training to obtaining ethical recruiter certification, we're committed to making healthcare work better by having an adequate and well-trained nursing workforce.

