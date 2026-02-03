Health Carousel Earns ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client 5-Year Gold Award for Service Excellence

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, a leading healthcare workforce solutions company, announced today that it has earned ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Staffing® Client 5-Year Gold Award for Service Excellence. This distinction recognizes staffing firms that have delivered industry-leading client service for five consecutive years, based entirely on validated client feedback.

Fewer than 2% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Staffing recognition, and Health Carousel's continued performance underscores its long-standing commitment to helping hospitals and health systems solve complex workforce challenges through sustainable, high-impact staffing solutions.

Consistently Exceptional Client Experience

Health Carousel's recognition reflects strong client satisfaction scores tied to its ability to provide international and domestic healthcare professionals where they are needed most.

In the 2026 ClearlyRated client survey:

74% of Health Carousel clients rated their experience a 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly exceeding the industry average of 55%.

Health Carousel achieved a Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of 70%, outperforming the industry average of 45% and demonstrating strong client loyalty and advocacy.

"These results reflect the relationships our teams build every day with healthcare leaders across the country," said Erik Schumann, Chief Operating Officer at Health Carousel. "Earning the Best of Staffing Client 5-Year Gold Award is a meaningful validation of our focus on service, partnership, and long-term workforce strategies that help our clients deliver exceptional patient care."

"It's an honor to recognize the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies put client experience at the center of their organizations and consistently deliver service excellence. Their leadership is shaping the future of staffing, and we're proud to celebrate their achievements."

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel partners with hospitals and health systems to solve workforce shortages and reduce premium labor costs by building a permanent workforce. Founded in international staffing, Health Carousel delivers nurses and allied professionals in months—not years—through a clinically led, end-to-end model that removes immigration risk, improves retention, and drives long-term workforce stability while creating positive impact for healthcare globally.

Health Carousel has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as the Largest International Healthcare Staffing Agency in the U.S. for the past three years and has appeared multiple times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America list.

About ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies for superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by clients. Clients of winning agencies are significantly more likely to be satisfied compared to those working with non-winning firms.

