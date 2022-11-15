Health Carousel Earns Recertification as an Ethical Recruitment Firm

CINCINNATI and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, LLC and the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, a division of CGFNS International, Inc., are pleased to announce that Health Carousel received recertification as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm in the recruitment of foreign-educated healthcare professionals. This announcement marks Health Carousel's first recertification since it achieved this accolade of ethical recruitment practices in 2020. Recertification is valid for two years through September 2024, contingent upon Health Carousel completing annual certification requirements.

The Alliance certification process includes a review of contract practices, discussions with references, and surveys and interviews of health professionals that have worked with Health Carousel. The review findings must demonstrate the firm is committed to ethical, responsible, and transparent recruitment practices as defined by the Alliance's Health Care Code for Ethical International Recruitment Practices. The Code is maintained by a multi-stakeholder Board of Governors, including leading human resource and nursing associations, nurse representative organizations, and recruiters. As a Certified Ethical Firm, Health Carousel commits to continual education of the healthcare professionals it recruits and oversight by the Alliance.

Mukul Bakhshi, Director, Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, stated, "We are pleased about Health Carousel's decision to renew its Alliance certification and reaffirm its commitment to the Code. Their organization is an important stakeholder, and I commend them for their many programs that address essential industry issues, such as global nursing sustainability and development."

"We are proud of Health Carousel's business practices, policies, and procedures that have earned us recertification as a Certified Ethical Firm by the Alliance," said John Sebastian, CEO of Health Carousel. "Maintaining our Alliance certification is among many ways we build our ethical recruitment practices. Health Carousel is also a founder of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment and a member of Ethisphere's Business Ethics Leadership Alliance. Recently, we also became a member of the Slave-Free Alliance after they also conducted a thorough review of our business practices. All these actions and affiliations reflect our commitment to leadership in ethical recruitment and employment practices."

About The Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices

Since 2009, the Alliance has fostered compliance to standards that advocate responsible, ethical, and transparent recruitment practices in the healthcare sector. The Alliance monitors certified recruitment organizations and verifies their processes to ensure that these standards are upheld and provides foreign-educated professionals with resources to make informed decisions. Certified Ethical Recruitment Firms signal to employers, potential migrants, and others their commitment to promoting a fairer and more ethical recruitment system. The Alliance became a division of CGFNS International, Inc., in September 2014. For more information, visit www.cgfnsalliance.org.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit www.cgfns.org.

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare workforce and staffing solutions, including travel nursing, locum tenens, and international healthcare providers. Health Carousel is listed as the 17th largest and among the fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and has also been awarded numerous industry awards, including the Best of Staffing Diamond Award by ClearyRated. Health Carousel is steadfastly dedicated to the highest industry standards, evidenced by the codes of professional practice they follow and through their Light the Way initiatives focused on the ethical recruitment and sustainability of healthcare professionals globally.

SOURCE Health Carousel