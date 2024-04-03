Health Carousel Introduces Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award to Recognize Excellence in Pediatric Care

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel is proud to announce the launch of the Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award, a new initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of pediatric nurses within the Health Carousel family.

As part of Health Carousel's ongoing commitment to improving lives and making healthcare work better through enhancing its Pediatric Workforce Solutions program, the Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award will be presented quarterly to a deserving pediatric nurse who exemplifies the highest standards of compassionate patient care.

The DAISY Foundation - Honoring Nurses Internationally in Memory of J. Patrick Barnes (PRNewsfoto/DAISY Foundation,Health Carousel)

"We are thrilled to introduce the Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award as a way to honor the remarkable dedication and skill of our pediatric nurses," said Earl Dalton, CNO at Health Carousel. "Every patient is different, and so their care must be different. Pediatric nurses play a crucial role in the lives of their patients and families, and this award is our way of showing our appreciation for their tireless efforts."

Nominations for the Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award can be made by recruiters, account managers, or facility staff, and nominees will be selected based on their demonstrated commitment to compassionate patient care, their ability to make a profound difference in the lives of their patients and families, and their exceptional skills.

The introduction of the Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award complements the existing DAISY nomination and award process already in place at Health Carousel.

Health Carousel is dedicated to supporting and recognizing the incredible work of its pediatric nurses, and the Pediatric Nurse DAISY Award is just one of the many ways the company is committed to fostering excellence in pediatric care.

ABOUT HEALTH CAROUSEL

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing solutions. By delivering highly qualified international nurses, travel nurses, and allied health professionals across a range of in-demand specialties, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact [email protected].

About the DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from Nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing Nurse recognition and thanking Nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. In addition to the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 6,500 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition programs for nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers – from nursing student through lifetime achievement, and through several lines of research grant and evidence-based practice projects funding. More information is available at https://DAISYfoundation.org.

