Health Carousel Named 12th Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm And 5th Fastest-Growing US Healthcare Staffing Firm

CINCINNATI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel has been recognized ­as the 12th fastest-growing U.S. staffing firm, among 94 firms that made the list published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions.

"The companies ranked on this year's list are breaking through barriers to growth across revenue thresholds, industry sectors, business models and a highly competitive talent landscape," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "We offer our congratulations to the fastest growing firms on the rapid growth they've achieved and their individual commitments to a high-performance culture."

To qualify for the list, companies must have at least $1 million in revenue in 2014, and have a 15% compound annual growth in revenue between 2014 and 2018. The median CAGR for the full list was 27.4%, with Health Carousel coming in at 61.8% growth. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Health Carousel was named to this prestigious list. This recognition follows Health Carousel's third consecutive year of making Staffing Industry Analysts' Largest U.S. Staffing Firms.

"Our purpose as a company is to improve lives and make healthcare work better," said Bill DeVille, CEO of Health Carousel. "We cannot do that without building high-performance internal teams, a community of best-in-class healthcare professionals, and strong client partnerships that are dedicated to directly impacting patient care. Our continued recognition on this list is an important proof point that we are doing just that."

The company has already impacted the lives of over 1 million patients by providing healthcare facilities across the U.S. with long-term workforce development, short term staffing, and flexible physician and advanced practice staffing solutions.

