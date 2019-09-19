Health Carousel Named One of the 2019 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S. by SIA

CINCINNATI, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, a leading healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company, was recognized on the Staffing Industry Analysts "Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the US: 2019 Update". According to the report released on September 5, 2019, SIA estimated a total of 49 staffing firms generated at least $50 million each in U.S. healthcare staffing revenue in 2018. Combined, these firms generated $12.7 billion in such revenue and comprised 75% of the market.

Health Carousel was ranked at 32 in 2017, 17 in 2018, and 13 in 2019 – a 19-position jump year over year. The company was also recognized in 2019 as the 5th Fastest-Growing US Healthcare Staffing Firm and 12th Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm by SIA.

"This ranking measures our impact," said Bill DeVille, Chief Executive Officer of Health Carousel. "It correlates with the trust and confidence of our clients, healthcare professional employees, and administrative staff. And, the understanding that what we are doing together matters."

"Our organizational purpose is bigger than our ranking, which is to improve lives and make healthcare work better for healthcare organizations, for healthcare providers, for communities, and for patients and their families. If our vision becomes a reality, we ensure that every patient has access to a qualified healthcare professional whenever and wherever they are needed."

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel is committed to working with world-class healthcare facilities across the country, providing rewarding assignments for Registered Nurses, Physicians, Allied Health Professionals, and Advanced Practice Professionals, and aggressively attracting the best internal talent for our brands across a wide range of industries and specialties, at all career levels.

Learn more about why we do what we do , and explore career opportunities at www.healthcarousel.com .

Media Inquiries: pr@healthcarousel.com

SOURCE Health Carousel

Related Links

https://www.healthcarousel.com

