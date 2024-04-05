Health Carousel Proudly Sponsors AONL 2024, the Premier Event for Nursing Leadership

CINCINNATI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel, a leading provider of workforce solutions for healthcare, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the AONL (American Organization for Nursing Leadership) 2024 Conference. This prestigious event, dedicated to inspiring and empowering nurse leaders, will be held in the vibrant city of New Orleans from April 8-11, 2024.

AONL 2024

As a proud sponsor, Health Carousel is excited to connect with nurse leaders from across the nation. Attendees are invited to visit the Health Carousel Booth #942 in the exhibit hall, where they will be showcasing our innovative solutions designed to support the ever-evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

Key Highlights of Health Carousel's Participation:

Exhibiting at Booth #942 : Meet our team and learn about our comprehensive services that support both clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals.

: Meet our team and learn about our comprehensive services that support both clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Passport to Prizes Program Participation : Visitors to our booth can join this exciting program for a chance to win fabulous prizes, enhancing the conference experience.

: Visitors to our booth can join this exciting program for a chance to win fabulous prizes, enhancing the conference experience. Exclusive Cooking Demonstration and Tasting Event : Health Carousel is hosting a private event featuring a renowned local chef. This unique culinary experience will not only delight the senses but also offer a relaxed setting for meaningful networking.

: Health Carousel is hosting a private event featuring a renowned local chef. This unique culinary experience will not only delight the senses but also offer a relaxed setting for meaningful networking. Engagement in Educational Sessions and Events : Our clinical and non-clinical leaders are looking forward to participating in various sessions, fellowship classes, and special events throughout the conference. These sessions are invaluable opportunities for learning, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations.

: Our clinical and non-clinical leaders are looking forward to participating in various sessions, fellowship classes, and special events throughout the conference. These sessions are invaluable opportunities for learning, sharing insights, and fostering collaborations. Collaboration with Valued Partners: In line with our commitment to excellence and community, Health Carousel is proud to support and participate in events with our valued partners, including the DAISY Foundation. These collaborations reflect our shared dedication to recognizing extraordinary nursing care and leadership.

The AONL 2024 Conference promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees, with over 50 high-impact sessions, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities designed to inspire nurse leaders at all stages of their careers. Health Carousel is honored to contribute to this important event, furthering our mission to improve lives and make healthcare work better.

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel is a leader in healthcare staffing and workforce solutions, including travel nursing, travel allied, and international nursing. We are dedicated to improving patient care and providing healthcare professionals with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed in their careers.

For more information about Health Carousel visit www.healthcarousel.com or contact [email protected].

About AONL

The American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) is the national organization of nurses who design, facilitate, and manage care. With more than 10,000 members, AONL is the voice of nursing leadership. Visit AONL's website for more details on the AONL 2024 Conference.

SOURCE Health Carousel