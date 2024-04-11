Health Carousel Releases 2023 Lighting the Way Annual Impact Report

Health Carousel Foundation Annual impact report details a year full of lighting the way in global nurse sustainability, development, and ethical recruitment initiatives.

CINCINNATI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel released its 2023 Lighting the Way for the Future of Nursing report detailing its global investments and activities supporting the nursing workforce. The report covers the organization's activities related to its three Lighting the Way pillars of global sustainability of nursing, professional development and training for nurses, and the ethical recruitment of nurses globally.

Health Carousel Foundation Impact Report

The report details the many programs Health Carousel, LLC and Health Carousel Philippines stood up in 2023, which equated to thousands of hours of free nurse training, dozens of nurse recognition awards, and many nursing scholarships. These all contributed to improved nurse retention, better patient care, and the entry of hundreds of new nurses into the global workforce.

Since our inception in 2004, Health Carousel has maintained its Light the Way initiatives, through which all our programs and activities promoting ethical recruitment practices and nursing sustainability globally have been funneled.

Health Carousel and Health Carousel Philippines have received the status of Certified Ethical Recruiter by the Alliance for Ethical Recruitment Practices, a nonprofit organization that promotes the fair, transparent recruitment of global healthcare workers for employment in the USA. Health Carousel is a proud member of the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance and has achieved the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission.

About Health Carousel:

Health Carousel is a total talent management company with a leading portfolio of healthcare staffing solutions. By delivering highly qualified international nurses, travel nurses, and allied health professionals across a range of in-demand specialties, we are working to ensure every patient in the United States of America has access to a qualified healthcare professional, when and where they are needed.

Read the full report on our website https://www.foundation.healthcarousel.com/blogs/health-carousel-releases-2023-lighting-the-way-annual-impact-report or for more information about Health Carousel contact [email protected].

SOURCE HEALTH CAROUSEL