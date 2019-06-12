Health Catalyst Launches the Foundational Solution for Population Health

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare costs soar, to help organizations ranging from hospital systems to large employers who are increasingly assuming a greater share of the financial risk for the health of populations, Health Catalyst®, Inc. is launching its Population Health Foundations solution. An important enhancement to the company's existing population health technology, the solution will deliver the insights and comprehensive cross-continuum views that organizations need to succeed with value-based care.

Population Health Foundations' data-and analytics-first approach draws on a wealth of data sources, domain knowledge, and adaptable analytics tools to meet the dual imperatives of high-quality care and cost containment. Built on Health Catalyst's foundational data and analytics platform, and supported by world class healthcare domain experts, Population Health Foundations helps organizations analyze data from multiple sources to create meaningful, actionable views of financial and clinical performance. Flexible enough to start small and evolve with growing organizations, the solution overcomes the limitations of current "black box" population health applications by revealing the "why" of analytic insights, and addressing multiple problems and use cases.

"Entering into risk-bearing contracts is challenging with limited visibility into performance," said Amy Flaster, MD, MBA, Health Catalyst's senior vice president of population health and care management. "Risk-bearing arrangements require intelligent tools to help identify and stratify patient populations, and financial performance analytics to ensure clinical operations aligned with contract targets. Population Health Foundations delivers these capabilities, in a form designed to grow with organizations as they take on risk, and with a knowledgeable, experienced partner to drive optimization of the technology and greater outcome improvements."

Supporting the data-informed healthcare system

Many healthcare organizations are understandably reluctant to enter into risk-based contracts without a clear understanding of the financial risks and rewards. Population Health Foundations helps by delivering the essential analytic tools and resources required to succeed with value-based risk arrangements: unified claims and clinical data; web-based patient stratification and registry building; quality and financial performance metrics; flexible, transparent tools for ad-hoc analysis; and side-by-side partnership with population health experts.

As a powerful "starter set" for population health management, Population Health Foundations also gives organizations the ability to integrate and add other Health Catalyst population health tools that support:

Contract performance modeling

Measures and care gap analysis

Care management workflow support

Risk adjustment and hierarchal condition category (HCC) coding gap identification

Cost accounting and management

Care variation analysis

Patient safety identification and reporting

Web-based patient stratification and registry building with the Population Builder™: Stratification Module

"Population health work can seem overwhelming and risky, but the transition to value is an imperative," said Eric Just, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Applications for Health Catalyst. "The challenge of turning raw data into actionable, decision-quality insights can be underestimated. Population Health Foundations dramatically reduces time to quality insight with data integration and the necessary tools for launching a value-based care initiative. It accelerates the push of insights to the edges of the organization. The incorporated services help launch, and complement population health success for payers, providers, and employers."

For more information on Population Health Foundations, including examples of common problems it solves, visit https://www.healthcatalyst.com/product/population-health-foundations.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our customers leverage our cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as our analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed. Learn more at www.healthcatalyst.com.

