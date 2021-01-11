Health Catalyst Leader Appointed to Primary Care and Chronic Illness Standing Committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Stephen Grossbart, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Professional Services, has been re-appointed to National Quality Forum's (NQF) Primary Care and Chronic Illness Standing Committee.

Grossbart has served on the Committee since 2017 and its precursor, Pulmonary and Critical Care Standing Committee, since 2012.

Commenting on the appointment, Grossbart said: "As our nation continues to face the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus, the implementation and effectiveness of healthcare quality measures and improvement strategies is of special importance. It's an honor to be named to NQF's Primary Care and Chronic Illness Standing Committee and I look forward to partnering with my fellow committee members to develop and advise on measures that will best support healthcare stakeholders and drive measurable improvements."

Members of the Primary Care and Chronic Illness Standing Committee are responsible for overseeing measures related to endocrine, infectious disease, musculoskeletal and pulmonary care. Measures endorsed by NQF are a benchmark for healthcare measurement in the United States and are critically important to healthcare outcomes improvement and efforts to treat and prevent chronic illness and infectious disease.

