Health Catalyst Named a Preferred Analytics Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP)

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc., a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced today that it has been designated as a Preferred Analytics Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP).

ACAP is a national trade association that represents not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans. Collectively, ACAP serves more than 20 million enrollees, representing nearly half of all individuals enrolled in Medicaid managed care plans.

In the ACAP Preferred Vendor Program, pre-qualified organizations are granted access to specific areas of interest for ACAP and their members. Each vendor must be sponsored by an existing ACAP member, and approved by the ACAP board. Health Catalyst was sponsored into ACAP by AlohaCare, a non-profit health plan serving nearly 70,000 Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Hawaii.

"We asked to sponsor Health Catalyst into ACAP as a trusted partner and Preferred Vendor," said AlohaCare Chief Executive Officer Laura Esslinger. "In a relatively short period of time, we have automated the integration of clinical and claims data from nearly every provider in our network and actively leverage insights from that integrated dataset to drive and improve our care management and quality improvement programs for the benefit of our members."

AlohaCare has leveraged Health Catalyst's deep experience analyzing healthcare data from hundreds of sources for America's largest health systems, health plans, and commercial payers to provide quality care to its members and ensure effective use of government funds. "By working side by side with Health Catalyst, we have reached a major milestone in our data acquisition strategy with the implementation of a bi-directional data exchange with our Community Health Centers," said AlohaCare Chief Information Officer Todd Morgan.

The ability to easily integrate data from any source and immediately surface it to end users within Health Catalyst's pre-built self-service analytic applications is revolutionary for most organizations that suffer from static reports and lengthy report request queues.

"We are honored to be named a Preferred Vendor by ACAP, and thank AlohaCare for their support," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton. "The respective missions of Health Catalyst and ACAP are in harmony, and our technology-enabled outcomes improvement approach is well aligned with ACAP member plans as they strive to efficiently improve the health and well-being of all their members, especially their most vulnerable populations."

As a Preferred Vendor in the areas of business intelligence, enterprise data warehousing and performance analytics, ACAP members can leverage Health Catalyst's experience in helping payers address the data integration and analytic challenges that constrain the move to value-based care. The Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™) is delivered with pre-built, healthcare specific content such as code sets, terminology, analytic applications, machine learning and risk models.

ACAP members can benefit from pre-built DOS applications that include gaps in care/coding, high- and rising-risk member identification, PMPM financial analysis, and a drag-and-drop member registry builder. A dramatic alternative to black-box solutions, DOS provides a transparent, flexible, open-standards, data analytics platform that can efficiently ingest virtually any data source from claims to social determinants of health to clinical.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our customers leverage our cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as our analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed. Learn more at www.healthcatalyst.com.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 64 Safety Net Health Plans, which provide health coverage to more than 20 million people in 29 states. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.

