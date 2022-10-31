Health Catalyst Named a Top Workplace in Utah for the Ninth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced it has been named a 2022 Top Workplace in Utah by the Salt Lake Tribune–the ninth year in a row Health Catalyst has received this distinction.

"We're greatly honored by this regional recognition," said Linda Llewelyn, Chief People Officer at Health Catalyst. "To be named a Top Workplace on a list that is based solely on employee feedback is encouraging. At Health Catalyst, our team members are at the center of everything we do, and I'm so proud of the company culture we've built around the recognition of the immeasurable value of every individual."

As part of the Top Workplace recognition, Health Catalyst earned an award for Cultural Excellence in the categories of Employee Well-Being, Professional Development, and Employee Appreciation.

A total of 155 companies made this year's list, which is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC.

"This achievement is testimony to the principles we continuously strive to live by at Health Catalyst," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "These principles include love or respect for every team member, recognizing their immeasurable value, humility, active listening, and servant-leadership–recognizing that leaders must be effective supporters of every team member. We did not invent these principles but have benefited greatly when we apply them."

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

