Health Catalyst Wins Gallup Great Workplace Award for Third Year in a Row

Health Catalyst joins a prestigious group of organizations that average a ratio of 14 engaged employees to one actively disengaged employee, which is more than seven times the rate in the U.S. and more than 15 times the rate for workforces globally. Gallup research shows that worldwide, just 15% of employees are engaged in their jobs—meaning they are highly involved in and enthusiastic about their work and are psychological "owners" who drive performance and innovation to move the organization forward.

First named to the list in 2016, Health Catalyst remains the only healthcare technology company and one of the few technology companies of any kind to win the award, which premiered in 2007. Other previous and current Great Workplace Award winners include CarMax, Charles Schwab, Cleveland Clinic, Hyatt Hotels, Intermountain HealthCare, Nationwide Insurance, Wells Fargo and other international brands.

"We are honored to be recognized yet again by Gallup as one of the world's most engaging workplaces," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton. "Our mission of enabling massive healthcare improvements through the use of data and analytics is one that attracts smart, hardworking and humble people. There's nothing more engaging than seeing firsthand how your work is helping more people get better medical care, while improving the efficiency of great teams of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals."

Gallup's rigorous scientific research links employee engagement to nine integral performance outcomes: customer metrics, profitability, productivity, turnover, employee and patient safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, and quality. Companies with this winning combination have a competitive edge — organizations with highly engaged workforces can grow at a rate that is 4.3 times greater than that of their competitors.

"The world's top-performing organizations help lead the global economy by engaging their workforces," said Jim Harter, Ph.D., Gallup's chief scientist of workplace management and well-being. "Gallup's Great Workplace Award winners understand and acknowledge the importance of employee engagement by making it a vital part of their organization while using it as a driving force to create real business outcomes."

The Gallup honor is one of 30 regional and national "best workplace" awards earned by Health Catalyst, including awards from Glassdoor, Fortune, Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, Modern Healthcare, and the Salt Lake Tribune.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world. Gallup works with leaders and organizations to achieve breakthroughs in customer engagement, employee engagement, organizational culture and identity, leadership development, talent-based assessments, entrepreneurship and well-being.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes-improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our proven data warehousing and analytics platform helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs in support of more than 85 million patients for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

