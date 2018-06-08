Health Center Partners of Southern California Recognized as Game-Changing Model for High Performance by California Health Care Foundation Study

"This study confirms what we already knew," said Henry N. Tuttle, President and CEO of Health Center Partners of Southern California, "HCP SoCal's model of clinically integrated health centers with a focus on quality improvement delivers exceptional care for patients and value for health plans."

The study, titled Partnering to Succeed: How Small Health Centers Can Improve Care and Thrive Under Value-Based Payment, finds that health centers with robust infrastructure across the four key pillars of people, care systems, data, and business model, provide financially sustainable safety net services that result in better care, lower costs, happier staff and reduced health disparities.

Mid-sized health centers like Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHSI) in particular, have benefited from partnering with HCP SoCal through increased revenue and an overall improved quality of care. CHSI optimized their work flows, emergency health responses, enhanced their ability to negotiate purchases, and created valuable health plan payment arrangements. The study further found that partners across the board received consistent improvements in quality performance, serving as the greatest benefit in partnering with the high-functioning consortium.

ABOUT HCP SOCAL: HCP operates 133 medical and dental practices in total, rounding out 17 community clinics in San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial Counties, and serving as the umbrella organization for Health Quality Partners, Integrated Health Partners and CNECT. HCP's family of companies offers full access to training and technical assistance, along with broadened opportunities to learn from the connectivity of all health centers. Annually, HCP administers over $6 million of grant funding, demonstrating the availability of resources to properly fund planning and activities. For more information, visit www.hcpsocal.org/

