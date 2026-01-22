Health Chain names Eric Rosow CEO, and Reed Perry Chief Commercial Officer, to lead next generation of health data management

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Chain, Inc., a FHIR-native health data management platform, today announced the appointment of Eric Rosow as Chief Executive Officer and Reed Perry as Chief Commercial Officer. The leadership appointments mark a new chapter for the company as it expands its focus on enterprise interoperability, regulatory readiness, and delivering a single, trusted data foundation for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

Eric Rosow, Chief Executive Officer Reed Perry, Chief Commercial Officer

Rosow brings more than 30 years of experience across healthcare technology, data interoperability, and venture-backed company building. He is a serial health technology entrepreneur, most recently co-founding and serving as executive chairman of Conduce Health, a multispecialty value-based care marketplace which was acquired by Switchboard Health in September 2025. He serves on the board of Hartford HealthCare, and previously co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Diameter Health, which was acquired by Availity in August 2022. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Eclipsys and Allscripts and led Premise through its acquisition by Eclipsys/Allscripts.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead Health Chain at a moment when AI is poised to fundamentally reshape health diagnostics, decision-making, and care delivery," said Rosow. "As powerful as these technologies are, the old adage 'garbage in, garbage out' has never been more true. AI is only as good as the data it's built on, and healthcare data has historically been fragmented, inconsistent, and difficult to trust. Health Chain is solving that foundational problem by providing a health data management platform that organizations can rely on with confidence to unlock the full potential of AI to drive better outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem."

Perry brings extensive experience in technology, interoperability, and commercial strategy across the healthcare ecosystem, working with health IT vendors, payers, providers, health information exchanges, and life insurers. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Business Development at Availity. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Diameter Health before its acquisition by Availity. He has also held business development and strategy roles at PatientPop and athenahealth.

"Healthcare organizations across the ecosystem are being asked to do more with data that is often incomplete, inconsistent, and difficult to use," Perry said. "Health Chain delivers what the market has been missing: a single, trusted, FHIR-native data foundation that supports CMS compliance, improves quality performance, and enables faster, smarter decisions across the organization. This is the infrastructure layer the market will rely on going forward."

Health Chain was founded by healthcare industry veteran Sudheen Kumar. The platform enables the use of clinical, claims, provider, and administrative data to help healthcare organizations meet CMS interoperability requirements while giving utilization management, care management, analytics, and compliance teams access to complete, reliable member data when and where it is needed. The company positions its technology as an alternative to fragmented data stacks that require organizations to integrate and maintain multiple point solutions.

By consolidating these capabilities into a single system, Health Chain aims to reduce the cost and complexity of data infrastructure in an increasingly data-driven regulatory environment.

About Health Chain

Health Chain delivers a unified, FHIR-native health data management platform designed to help healthcare organizations navigate fragmented data environments, rising interoperability demands, and increasing regulatory pressure. Through its Centaur Data Platform™, Health Data Interoperability Gateway™, and Hyperion Analytics Platform™, the company enables real-time interoperability, simplifies CMS compliance, improves data quality, and reduces the cost of operating disconnected systems.

Health Chain is headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut.

More information is available at https://www.healthchain.com .

Media Contact

Name: Maddy Keller

Title: Account Associate

Company: Health Chain

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Health Chain