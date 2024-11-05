Health Commons Project Completes Acquisition of OneHealthPort to Advance Healthcare Innovation and Access across Washington State

SAMMAMISH, Wash., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Commons Project, a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving healthcare access and quality through technology and innovation, today announced it has completed the acquisition of OneHealthPort, Washington State's Health Information Exchange (HIE) and prominent provider of health data solutions. This strategic acquisition underscores Health Commons Project's commitment to expanding its impact by improving data interoperability, enhancing care coordination, and promoting public health across Washington.

The acquisition of OneHealthPort strengthens Health Commons Project's position as a leader in health information technology, giving it the tools to support providers, health systems, and public health agencies with real-time, secure access to patient data. With the transition, the nonprofit organization will build on OneHealthPort's mission to enhance the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of healthcare delivery while ensuring the seamless exchange of health information for millions of residents in Washington.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

Enhanced Data Interoperability: By integrating OneHealthPort into its portfolio, Health Commons Project will further its ability to connect health and social care providers such as fire departments, schools, rural pharmacies and community-based organizations across the state, ensuring critical patient data is available when and where it's needed.

Improved Care Coordination: The combined resources will help streamline patient transitions between different care settings, ensuring better outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs.

Support for Public Health Initiatives: With the expanded health data network, Health Commons Project will provide real-time, de-identified data insights to public health agencies, empowering them to respond to crises and monitor population health trends more effectively.

Increased Accessibility for Health and Social Care Providers: Health Commons Project will offer new, affordable and equitable ways for providers with limited or no IT staff to access critical health data and reports.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform health and social care for the better," said Rob Arnold, Executive Director of Health Commons Project. "By bringing Washington's HIE into our nonprofit network, we can empower more health and social care providers, public health agencies, and communities with the tools they need to deliver better, more connected care. We are excited to expand our capabilities to improve healthcare outcomes for all."

OneHealthPort has served the state of Washington since 2002, providing a robust platform for healthcare organizations to share critical patient data securely and efficiently. Over 35,000 healthcare entities and 150,000 individuals currently use OneHealthPort, including hospitals, primary care providers, specialists, and public health agencies. This acquisition will allow these stakeholders to continue benefiting from the services they rely on while gaining access to Health Commons Project's expanded suite of health and social care solutions.

"As part of Health Commons Project, we will be able to build on our strong foundation and offer even greater value to our partners and the healthcare community," said Kerry Tye, Executive Vice President of Operations of OneHealthPort. "Our shared mission of using health data to improve patient outcomes will be more achievable than ever."

Next Steps

Health Commons Project and OneHealthPort do not anticipate users will experience any material changes or disruptions to services when OneHealthPort officially becomes HCP OneHealthPort, LLC, on 1/1/2025. In addition, the organization plans to roll out new features and tools aimed at enhancing the HIE platform's functionality and accessibility.

About Health Commons Project

Health Commons Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to leveraging technology and data to advance healthcare innovation, access, and equity. By providing cutting-edge solutions to healthcare providers, public health agencies, and other stakeholders, Health Commons Project aims to improve health outcomes for underserved communities and drive systemic change.

About OneHealthPort

OneHealthPort is a state-leading health information exchange dedicated to improving the quality and coordination of healthcare across Washington state. By facilitating the secure and efficient exchange of health data between healthcare providers, OneHealthPort helps ensure that patients receive better, more informed care.

