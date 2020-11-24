Health concerns prompt moving C Spire Outstanding Player Awards to May 2021

C Spire, sponsor of the outstanding player awards program for all major college sports in Mississippi since 1998, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that four separate awards for college football, baseball and men's and women's basketball would be consolidated into a single event tentatively set for Monday, May 24, 2021.

A specific location and time for the gala event will be announced at a later time, according to MSHOF Executive Director Bill Blackwell, who said organizers are hopeful the virus will wane as multiple vaccines become available and by the time tickets are sold for the event.

'While the three Division 1 schools are playing football right now and some schools have moved to a spring schedule, we know basketball will be equally challenging with fewer games and it's uncertain what issues baseball might face," Blackwell said. "As a result, we decided to honor all these top athletes at one time."

This is the first time in the 25-year history of the program that the Outstanding Player awards will be conferred at the same time. The Conerly Trophy in college football, the Howell Trophy in men's college basketball, the Gillom Trophy in women's college basketball and the Ferriss Trophy in college baseball comprise the four elements of the C Spire Outstanding Player Award series.

"College sports is an important part of our state's social fabric so we felt it was important that we continue to honor these athletes and schools while giving passionate fans another way to support their favorite teams and players in a safe and responsible way," said Jim Richmond, vice president of Marketing for C Spire.

The four awards and a brief description of each one:

Conerly Trophy – the C Spire Conerly Trophy is named after Charlie Conerly , a Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer, college All-American, an NFL rookie of the year and NFL All-Pro who quarterbacked the New York Giants to a world championship. Previous winners include former and current NFL players such as Dak Prescott, Eli Manning , Anthony Dixon , Patrick Willis , Deuce McAllister, Jerious Norwood, Michael Boley , Evan Engram , A. J. Brown and Jeffrey Simmons . Prescott and Manning are the only two-time winners in the award's 25-year history.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately-owned telecommunications and technology company driven to deliver the best experiences in wireless, fiber internet, and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services. Read more news releases and announcements at cspire.com/news. For more information, visit cspire.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame exists to promote, preserve and protect Mississippi's rich sports heritage for this and generations to come. The Museum serves as a destination for sports legends to live forever through interactive displays and exhibits where visitors can play, live and dream. The 501(c)(3) organization recognizes excellence in athletics and contributions to sports. For more information about the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, visit msfame.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mssportshofandmuseum or Twitter at www.twitter.com/mssportshof.

