Health Connect America Celebrates Services Expansion and New Jobs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Connect America (HCA), a provider of mental and behavioral health services, plans to hire additional staff in recognition of its growth and increased service offerings in Statesboro, GA. HCA is planning an expansion of programs to include new supervised visitation for therapeutic foster care. The addition of these services allows treatment to be individually tailored to client needs, legal requirements for individuals, and overall community enhancement.

On March 13, 2023, 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time, HCA's Statesboro office is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate its growth and variety of new services with a ribbon cutting and hiring event at their new location of 114 Savannah Avenue Statesboro, GA 30458.

"Southeast Georgia is an important market area for HCA," says Kristi Shain, president and chief executive officer, Health Connect America. "Services designed for the needs of each community we serve are the key to delivering on our commitment to support underserved populations with a higher level of care. This will be a great opportunity for those seeking employment or our wide range of services celebrating this new chapter for the Statesboro Community!"

The wide range of HCA programs help adults, children, adolescents, and families find hope and healing from traumatic events. These programs are designed to address issues like grief, anger management, family issues, and substance use. Individuals are offered the support they need to help improve the lives of children, adults, and their families.

HCA's projected growth not only benefits the community by serving more clients, but also creates jobs in the area. HCA is hiring therapists, community support specialists, assessors, and family support specialists with high school diploma/equivalent and a health care coordinator with a bachelor's in the human services field. All applicants must be licensed eligible to be a therapist and/or assessor.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in the vision for the Statesboro office and the passion for mental health services. This opportunity to combine two things I love: my community and mental health has been a blessing," says Misty Andrews, regional director of operations, "I am overly humbled and excited that HCA will now provide services in Statesboro and surrounding communities in Southeast Georgia."

More about Health Connect America services programs are listed here. For more information on the HCA foster program visit here to learn more.

About Health Connect America

Health Connect America (HCA) provides mental and behavioral health services to children, families, and adults across 56 locations across five states impacting the lives of nearly 10,000 people daily. The organization is honored to be a part of the communities served walking with clients as they embark on a journey to self-improvement and more fulfilling lives. Health Connect America provides services where clients need them – within the community, the home, or in one of the organization's many locations. Through a vast network of direct care professionals, HCA is readily available to meet the needs of both clients and their families. The services delivered include one-on-one or family counseling, case management, autism services, or medication management for children, adults, and families. These services promote positive personal growth, develop healthy coping skills, preserve and repair relationships and natural support systems. For more information see https://healthconnectamerica.com

