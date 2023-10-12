Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Global Dietary Fibers Market Growth, Dominated by Cereals & Grains Source Segment

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dietary Fibers Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dietary fibers market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, reaching $11.48 billion by 2028, up from $6.65 billion in 2022, at a robust CAGR of 9.52% during the period of 2022-2028. Several key market trends and drivers are contributing to this significant expansion.

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Demand for Fiber Fortification: The food industry is witnessing a surge in fiber fortification, driven by the increasing awareness of its health benefits. Consumers are seeking nutritious snacks that promote overall well-being, with fiber offering benefits like improved digestion. Consequently, there's a rising demand for fiber-enriched snacks among consumers, particularly those derived from fruits. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise, prompting consumers to turn to dietary fiber for its potential in reducing the risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and various cancers. As health-consciousness grows, people are adopting fiber-enriched foods and supplements to bolster their health and disease prevention efforts.

Industry Restraints

Stringent Regulations & Health Standards: Manufacturers of dietary supplements must navigate complex regulatory standards across different countries, ensuring product safety. Complying with varying standards poses challenges, and failure to do so can lead to legal issues and product recalls, negatively impacting brand reputation.

Insights by Source

The dietary fibers market is expected to be dominated by the "Cereals & Grains" source segment during the forecast period. These fibers, found in cereals and grains, offer various health benefits, including reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes. Fortifying cereals and grains with fiber is an effective method to enhance fiber intake and improve the nutritional content of processed foods.

Insights by Type

The global dietary fibers market is divided into soluble and insoluble types. The "Soluble" segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue. Soluble fiber, known for its health benefits such as improved digestion, better blood sugar control, and enhanced heart health, is found in various plant-based foods. Fortifying products with soluble fiber is a common practice to enhance nutritional value and deliver health benefits.

Insights by Application

The "Functional Food & Beverages" application segment is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor to the global dietary fibers market. Functional foods, fortified with fiber, have gained popularity as consumers seek to improve immunity, energy levels, and digestion. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, functional foods and beverages have become favored options for enhancing overall health.

Geographical Analysis

The global dietary fibers market is well-established in regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe. Economic development and rising consumer awareness are driving growth in these regions. However, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa present untapped potential markets for expanding product segments, offering opportunities for increased sales. The industry is expected to evolve continually, driven by a health-conscious population and technological advancements, catering to diverse populations' needs.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global dietary fibers market include ADM, Cargill, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Ingredion, and Kerry. Competition in this market is fierce, with large players focusing on R&D initiatives, while smaller companies seek to capitalize on new opportunities and innovative approaches. The industry's leaders face increasing competition from smaller players looking to gain market share by expanding their product offerings and adopting innovative strategies.

Key Company Profiles

ADM

Cargill

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Ingredion

Kerry

Other Prominent Vendors

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Freres

The Scoular Company

A&B Ingredients

DSM

BENEO

Tereos

The Green Labs

Nexira

NutriPea

Herbafood Ingredients

Baolingbao Biology

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne

Henan Tailijie

Batory Foods

Sensus

AgriFiber Solutions

Key Questions Answered

How large is the dietary fibers market?

What is the growth rate of the global dietary fibers market?

Which region dominates the global dietary fibers market share?

What are the significant trends in the dietary fibers industry?

Who are the key players in the global dietary fibers market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity.

Rising Consumption of Sports Nutrition.

Growing Demand for Fiber Fortification.

Growth Enablers

Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases.

Growing Popularity of Bakery Products.

Restraints

Stringent Regulations & Health Standards.

Detrimental Impact of Excessive Dietary Fiber Intake.

Costly Dietary Fiber Supplements.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsko30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets