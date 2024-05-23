HEALTH DATA MOVERS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDITECH

Being selected as one of the trusted systems integrators of MEDITECH's technology, Health Data Movers is on track to drive commitment to empower patients and providers through healthcare data and technology.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Data Movers (HDM) announced the Alliance Partnership program with EHR intelligence platform MEDITECH. Through this collaboration, HDM will deepen its commitment to enabling healthcare providers and organizations to leverage the full potential of MEDITECH's Best in KLAS EMR through its comprehensive suite of services.

"This announcement of our Alliance Partnership comes on the heels of tremendous growth for HDM—growth that will propel our organization to the next level—and beyond," stated Health Data Movers (HDM) CEO Tyler Smith. "With an eye on what's next, MEDITECH will align our goals to reality."

Health Data Movers, now a trusted MEDITECH partner, is set to empower patients and providers through data and tech. Post this

The MEDITECH Alliance Partnership is a selective cohort of firms that can deliver results to healthcare systems leveraging MEDITECH Best in KLAS EMR MEDITECH Alliance . MEDITECH Alliance Partnership recognizes HDM as one of the trusted systems integrators of MEDITECH's technology, underscoring our broader commitment to our client's success in MEDITECH across our four core service lines of Data Management, Integration, Project Management, and Business Applications. This partnership signifies another milestone in achieving our vision to be healthcare's most respected technology services firm as it aligns us with a highly respected and award-winning firm, MEDITECH, which also shares our mission-driven commitment to empower patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology.

"We are happy to welcome Health Data Movers to the MEDITECH Alliance," said MEDITECH Vice President Carol Labadini. "As a member of our Consulting Services Alliance, our mutual clients can be assured that they are working with a trusted partner that will empower their organization to maximize their Expanse platform."

About Health Data Movers (HDM)

Health Data Movers is dedicated to empowering patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. Our core services enable healthcare providers, biotechnology firms, and digital health companies to execute implementations, optimize, and support systems while managing, moving, and sharing data in an efficient, secure, and compliant manner. Recognized as a leader in the industry, HDM received the Best in KLAS award in 2022 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list four times (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Visit healthdatamovers.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse , the world's most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on X/Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Threads .

