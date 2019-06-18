Health Decisions and DSP Clinical Research Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Reproductive Research

DURHAM, N.C. and FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Decisions, Inc., a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in women's health clinical research and diagnostic development, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with DSP Clinical Research, a full-service CRO specializing in reproductive endocrinology/infertility studies.

"We are pleased to partner with DSP to provide companies that are developing interventional and medical device assets in fertility/infertility with a comprehensive therapeutic and operational solution that will be beneficial for patients and industry stakeholders alike," said Health Decisions' Chief Executive Officer Patrick Phillips, BSc (Hons), D.Phil. "Enhancing the family planning process through additional treatments and therapies is just one way we're committed to improving healthcare outcomes for all women globally, and we look forward to working with DSP in this mission."

The partnership brings together DSP's substantial clinical, project and site management expertise in reproductive endocrinology/infertility research with Health Decisions' experience in biostatistics and data capture, management and analysis in the women's health field. DSP will also gain access to Health Decisions' agreements with multiple proprietary eDC platforms and medical writing services to ensure high quality, cost-effective solutions for all sponsors.

"Having conducted 80% of all infertility studies in the U.S. over the past 15 years, we look forward to combining our expertise with the technology and experience of the team from Health Decisions," said Darlene Panzitta, President and Founder of DSP. "This partnership also allows us to continue our commitment to excellence, providing dedicated experts, precision and accuracy to all our clients."

About Health Decisions

Health Decisions is a full-service CRO offering therapeutic, operational and regulatory excellence for clinical development of drugs, diagnostics, medical devices and combination drug/devices in all areas of women's health. Based on therapeutic and operational experience and investigator relationships developed in studies conducted over the past 28 years, Health Decisions successfully addresses the challenges of developing drugs and devices in areas including reproductive and sexual health, menopause, pain management, osteoporosis/osteoarthritis, reproductive psychiatry, and gynecologic oncology. In addition, Health Decisions conducts studies of diagnostics in women's health and related areas, including oncology and infectious disease. Health Decisions is headquartered in Durham, NC.

For more information, visit www.healthdec.com.

About DSP Clinical Research

DSP is a specialty, full-service CRO that manages all aspects (study management, monitoring, risk-based monitoring, data management, statistics and medical writing) of a Phase I to IV clinical study for small to mid-size pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device companies, with a therapeutic focus on women's health, infertility/reproductive endocrinology, and urology. DSP drives top-tier success for domestic and international clients through operational excellence, experienced staff, flexibility, passionate leadership and a unique fixed-cost billing model.

For more information, visit www.dspclinical.com.

Media Inquiries

Health Decisions

Danielle Kroft

Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

1.919.967.1111 x139

dkroft@healthdec.com

SOURCE Health Decisions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healthdec.com/

