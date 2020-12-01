Health Decisions and OncoBay Clinical Partner to Provide Specialized Clinical Development Services in Women's Oncology

DURHAM, N.C., and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Decisions, Inc., a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in women's health clinical research and diagnostic and medical device development, and OncoBay Clinical, Inc., a full-service boutique CRO specializing in complex, early-phase oncology programs, today announced a partnership to deliver specialized clinical development services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing therapeutics, medical devices, and diagnostics in oncology. As partners, Health Decisions and OncoBay Clinical will leverage deep expertise in women's health and oncology to enhance clinical programs for sponsors investigating new treatment options in gynecologic oncology and breast cancer.

"A collaboration between OncoBay and Health Decisions provides a clear advantage to sponsors seeking development support in women's oncology. Our combined understanding of female-centric clinical trials and the complexities of studies in oncology will enable strategic and flexible end-to-end solutions for our sponsor partners," said Dr. Patrick Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Health Decisions. "We believe the technical insight and operational agility created by combining our teams will allow us to accelerate clinical development activities, further supporting our mutual mission of improving the lives of patients around the world."

"As a trusted oncology CRO, it was important for OncoBay to only form a collaboration with a best-in-class partner in women's oncology that shared our vision and deep commitment to transform oncology research and positively impact cancer patients' lives through innovation, collaboration, and partnership," said Krystyna Kowalczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoBay Clinical. "We are honored to be partnered with Health Decisions, a long-standing and respected provider of clinical research services in the field of women's health. Together, we look forward to delivering significant value to drug developers and physicians in their quest to cure women's cancer."

For many women, the first signs of cancer are discovered during routine visits to the gynecologist. Health Decisions and OncoBay will leverage a combined site network specialized in women's health and oncology to expedite the identification of study participants. Health Decisions will also gain access to OncoBay's unique technology ecosystem which includes a partnership with TrialJectory, a patient-first digital health company that uses artificial intelligence to curate large quantities of data produced by cancer research to match patients to clinical trials.

"With hundreds of thousands of women being diagnosed with cancer each year, it has become increasingly important to engage these patients where they are located and ensure access to the most advanced treatments for their exact diagnosis," said Tzvia Bader, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, TrialJectory. "Through the team's vast expertise in women's oncology needs, both OncoBay and Health Decisions, coupled with TrialJectory's AI-powered digital health platform, are providing the next generation of cancer care to countless women in need."

About Health Decisions

Health Decisions is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) offering therapeutic, operational, and regulatory excellence for the clinical development of drugs, medical devices, and combination drug/devices in indications that impact women profoundly and disproportionately. Based on years of experience and aided by a site network of more than 500 high-performing women's health sites, Health Decisions delivers clinical studies tailored to meet sponsor, patient, and regulatory needs. More than 90 percent of the Health Decisions' staff specialize in women's health research, allowing for hand-selected study teams uniquely suited to address the challenges of developing assets in areas including reproductive and sexual health, menopause, pain management, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and gynecologic oncology. Additionally, Health Decisions conducts diagnostic and medical device studies in all therapeutic indications, including women's health, oncology, and infectious disease. For more information, visit www.healthdec.com .

About OncoBay Clinical

OncoBay Clinical is a boutique contract research organization (CRO) specializing in immuno-oncology/cell therapy, offering full-service custom-curated CRO solutions for global pharmaceutical and biotech companies looking to advance their immuno-oncology product or device. As a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of Moffitt Cancer Center, OncoBay embeds scientific expertise, operational excellence and integrated cell manufacturing capabilities providing true end-to-end control. Built on years of IO and cell therapy expertise, a streamlined technology framework, a highly trained site network, and a dedicated team of experienced professionals, OncoBay is committed to operational excellence from start to finish. For more information, visit Oncobay.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TrialJectory

TrialJectory is a patient-first digital health company with a mission to democratize access to advanced cancer treatment. Recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 ," TrialJectory uses artificial intelligence (AI) to empower patients to own their cancer journey and analyzes its global patient community's real-world data to empower cancer patients to make the most informed decisions about their care. For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Inquiries

Health Decisions

Danielle Kroft

[email protected]

OncoBay Clinical

Deborah Turunjian

[email protected]

TrialJectory

Caitlin Kasunich / Shana Marino

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Health Decisions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.healthdec.com/

