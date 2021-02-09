Health Dimensions Group to Manage Senior Living Community in Burr Ridge, IL

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is proud to announce the management, oversight, and repositioning of Brookdale Burr Ridge to Dimensions Living Burr Ridge. HDG is a leading senior care and living management and consulting firm with extensive experience with day-to-day operations of skilled nursing, continuing care retirement, and assisted and independent living communities.

Dimensions Living Burr Ridge is a distinguished continuum of care senior living community, providing assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing services.

HDG provides management and oversight for 38 senior care and living communities in eight states, serving more than 2,000 residents and overseeing more than 2,000 team members. In Illinois, HDG manages three additional senior care and living communities. The organization also provides consulting services in all 50 states.

"Dimensions Living Burr Ridge is the community of choice for seniors looking for the care needed from tenured staff in a small, quaint, boutique-like setting. Our commitment to our values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor are the driving force behind our actions," said Amber Rogotzke, president of HDG, "We are excited to partner with community team members committed to providing our residents high-level care and service above and beyond the status quo for senior living."

Dimensions Living Burr Ridge offers quality care for all residents, ranging from assistance with daily activities to 24-7 skilled nursing care. A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 5-star rated community, Dimensions Living Burr Ridge is located just a short drive from Chicago and an excellent choice for seniors looking to age in place and focus on personal wellness.

For additional information about Dimensions Living Burr Ridge and its senior living options, call 630-920-2900 or visit www.dimensionsliving.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DimensionsLivingBurrRidge .

Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is a leading consulting and management firm, providing services to post-acute, long-term care, and senior living providers, as well as hospitals and health systems across the nation. HDG has been serving health care organizations for more than 20 years with a firm commitment to its values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor. For additional information about HDG, visit www.healthdimensionsgroup.com , call 763.537.5700, or email [email protected].

Media Contact: Leah Lindgren

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 612.250.2151

