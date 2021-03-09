Health Dimensions Group to Manage Two Additional Senior Living Communities

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is proud to announce the addition of two more senior living communities to their portfolio. The repositioning of Brookdale Appleton to Dimensions Living Appleton and Brookdale Stevens Point to Dimensions Living Stevens Point took place on March 1, 2021.

HDG is a leading senior care and living management and consulting firm with extensive experience managing and overseeing the day-to-day operations of skilled nursing, continuing care retirement, and assisted and independent living communities.

Dimensions Living Appleton, located in Appleton, is an assisted living and memory care senior living community surrounded by woods and new walking paths yet still close proximity to shops, parks, theatres, and the Timber Rattlers baseball stadium. Dimensions Living Stevens Point, located in Stevens Point, provides independent and assisted living services as well as specialized memory care to seniors with Alzheimer's or other dementia related diseases.

HDG provides management and oversight for 46 senior care and living communities in nine states, serving more than 2,000 residents and overseeing more than 2,000 team members. The organization also provides consulting services in all 50 states.

"The addition of the Appleton and Stevens Point communities are an important part of our growth and diversification strategies in senior living," said Amber Rogotzke, president of HDG, "We are excited to partner with the onsite community team members committed to providing our residents high-level care and service above and beyond the status quo for senior living."

For additional information about Dimensions Living Appleton call 920-997-0725 or visit www.dimensionslivingappleton.com. For information on Dimensions Living Stevens Point call 715-343-7376 or visit www.dimensionslivingsp.com.

About Health Dimensions Group:

Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is a leading consulting and management firm, providing services to post-acute, long-term care, and senior living providers, as well as hospitals and health systems across the nation. HDG has been serving health care organizations for more than 20 years with a firm commitment to its values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor. For additional information about HDG, visit www.healthdimensionsgroup.com, call 763.537.5700, or email [email protected] .

