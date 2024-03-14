Health Direct Introduces AminoMind, The First-Of-Its-Kind Nootropic Collagen

Clinically proven concentrated collagen dipeptides and BDNF-building nutrients combat brain fog, memory issues, and mental fatigue while improving concentration, focus, and mental performance.

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Direct, makers of AminoSculpt Liquid Collagen, has released the first-ever nootropic collagen, AminoMind. This new form of liquid collagen contains the clinically documented dosage of Brain-derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF) building nutrients. BDNF creates new brain cells (neurogenesis) and supports new neural pathways and adaptation (neuroplasticity.)

Researchers now know the brain is not fixed in development at birth; in fact, the brain adapts, repairs, and rejuvenates itself throughout our lifetimes…if it has the right nutrients.

Health Direct's newest product, AminoMind, offers a revolution in brain health and memory support with the world's first-ever Nootropic Collagen. www.healthdirectusa.com Just 1 tablespoon of liquid AminoMind added to 2 ounces of water provides the BDNF-building nutrients and concentrated collagen to rebuild your brain health. Clinical studies show that AminoMind's BDNF-building nutrients increase BDNF levels by 143% within 60 minutes. www.healthdirectusa.com

Clinical studies also show that without adequate BDNF levels and other brain-nourishing nutrients, our brains begin to shrink starting at age 30 accelerating after age 60. Studies of so-called "super agers" (people with the acuity and brain mass of a 20-year-old in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s) have shown that high levels of BDNF contribute to their youthful brain function.

AminoMind contains the clinically demonstrated levels of unique nutrients that increase BDNF levels in the bloodstream by 143% within 60 minutes of ingestion.

AminoMind contains a revolutionary, more powerful form of collagen called CollaBrain. It includes 30 to 50 times more key dipeptides Pro-Hyp (proline-hydroxyproline) and Hyp-Gly (hydroxyproline-glycine). CollaBrain's dipeptides are the only collagen clinically shown to improve brain health and support BDNF production.

Because of its high concentration, taking one tablespoon of CollaBrain is like taking 64 tablespoons of the most popular powdered collagen.

"Unlike other brain support formulas, AminoMind is not just about brain functions. It's about supporting your brain's structure," says Jim Caras, founder of Health Direct, "Imagine pouring very expensive water into a bucket with holes. Your brain can't use those supplements because it lacks the necessary mass, connections, or quantity of brain cells." AminoMind fills those gaps, making it a game-changer in brain health. It also improves the efficacy of brain health or memory supplements already in use.

AminoMind also includes l-citrulline to increase blood and oxygen flow to the brain and the production of nitric oxide (NO). It has also added l-tryptophan to support key neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine for brain communication.

"We're excited about the research that is exploding surrounding BDNF," notes Caras. We know that by providing your body with the building blocks to make BDNF, AminoMind offers a way to keep your brain young and healthy—all backed by science. You cannot take BDNF as a supplement, your body must make it, and AminoMind provides exactly what your body needs to make, rejuvenate and maintain your BDNF levels."

AminoMind is recommended for anyone over 30 concerned about brain fog, concentration, acuity, learning, mental alertness, memory, recall, and reaction times. To learn more visit: www.healthdirectusa.com/aminomind

