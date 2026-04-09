Health-E Commerce® to Spotlight TPA Engagement Solutions at DataPath Connections Conference

FSA Store® and HSA Store® to highlight e-commerce technology integrations, educational resources, and guaranteed-eligible shopping experience designed to help third-party administrators drive growth and increase FSA and HSA engagement

DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, announced today that it will join benefits industry leaders as a Silver sponsor of DataPath Connections 2026, taking place April 20–22 in Philadelphia, PA.

Health-E Commerce will feature its e-commerce technology integrations, educational resources and guaranteed-eligible FSA and HSA shopping experience as a sponsor of DataPath Connections 2026.

Each year, DataPath Connections brings together professionals from across the benefits administration industry to discuss new developments and practical solutions shaping the market. The conference provides a setting for third-party administrators, benefits experts, and technology partners to connect, exchange perspectives, and explore ideas that improve how health and financial benefits are managed and delivered.

"DataPath Connections is an ideal forum for organizations that are committed to advancing the benefits administration ecosystem and improving outcomes for plan participants," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce®. "We're proud to sponsor this conference and we look forward to demonstrating how e-commerce technology integrations, digital health education, and our guaranteed-eligible shopping experience can simplify FSA and HSA administration, and empower plan participants to confidently use their tax-free healthcare funds."

Through FSA Store® and HSA Store®, Health-E Commerce® gives TPAs and employers the tools to simplify the consumer experience and make it easier for account holders to navigate eligible healthcare expenses. These online stores deliver a guaranteed-eligible shopping experience, the web's most comprehensive, searchable eligibility list, and interactive Learning Centers that help individuals better understand how to use their funds.

Learn more about the benefits of becoming a partner, how Health-E Commerce® helps TPAs and employers engage plan participants and improve benefits satisfaction.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce