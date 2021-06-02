Health eCareers and American Academy of PAs Announce Partnership

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eCareers and the American Academy of PAs (AAPA) are pleased to announce a partnership to connect PAs (physician assistants) with more job opportunities with an all-new, improved job board.

AAPA's new PA JobSource will benefit from a more PA-centric job board, with more relevant jobs when powered by Health eCareers.

The new PA JobSource launched on June 1 with more than 400 job opportunities and helpful tools such as job alerts. PAs who are job hunting can visit the new job board at healthecareers.com/AAPA.

"We are very excited to unveil the new AAPA PA JobSource," said AAPA CEO Lisa Gables. "With Health eCareers' nearly 30 years in healthcare recruiting, we are confident this new partnership will support PAs as they seek opportunities to not only advance in their careers but also to step into new roles that will position them to address patient care needs throughout the country."

PAs provide a cost-effective staffing solution and are integral to improving healthcare access and quality in every specialty. With more than 400 million patient interactions per year, PAs diagnose illness, develop and manage treatment plans, prescribe medications, and often serve as a patient's principal healthcare provider. PAs have the clinical expertise to handle most acute and chronic cases while freeing up overscheduled physicians to treat the most complex or critically ill patients.

"With a national shortage and maldistribution of physicians and advanced practice providers, Health eCareers recognizes the strain on hospitals and practices throughout the United States. With that in mind, Health eCareers is proud to partner with AAPA to connect employers to PA job seekers and help address this critical shortage of providers," said Greg Chang, Managing Director of Health eCareers.

Healthcare organizations can learn more about these solutions by emailing Health eCareers at [email protected].

