Health eCareers Announces Partnership With the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

DENVER, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eCareers and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announce a partnership to benefit AAOS' orthopaedic surgeon members with a new, improved career center.

"AAOS is known for providing exceptional support to its members, and we are proud to further those efforts with best-in-class career resources," said Greg Chang, Health eCareers' managing director.

He added, "This is also exciting news for employers looking to hire orthopaedic surgeons. With one job post, recruiters and hiring managers will now reach a new, expanded pool of qualified candidates on both HealtheCareers.com and the AAOS Career Center."

The new AAOS Career Center will feature over 500 job opportunities, job alerts, fresh content containing career advice from experts and more. Orthopaedic surgeons who are job hunting can visit the new career center at aaos.org/careercenter.

"With Health eCareer's 20 plus years in healthcare recruiting, our members will find more relevant job opportunities than ever," said Paul Zemaitis, MPH, AAOS' Senior Manager Course Operations and Practice Resources. "We are confident this new partnership is the best way to support members in their career aspirations."

Healthcare organizations can learn more about these solutions by emailing Health eCareers at info@healthecareers.com.

About Health eCareers: Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and CRNAs with jobs in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com, or find them on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is an Everyday Health Group service.

About American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS):

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

For more information, visit them online at aaos.org. Like AAOS on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

