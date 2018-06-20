Health eCareers™ Announces Partnership With the Endocrine Society

DENVER, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eCareers™, the leading career resource for healthcare providers, announced this week its new partnership with the Endocrine Society, the primary professional home for endocrine scientists and clinical practitioners.

The partnership will allow Health eCareers to post endocrinology-specific jobs on EndoCareers, directly connecting more than 18,000 healthcare professionals specializing in hormone disorders with the healthcare employers who want to hire them. This single access point will also enable endocrinology professionals to upload a searchable resume and sign up for job alerts. The career center will also include valuable articles, enriched employer profiles, access to CV consultations and other tools created specifically to support these professionals throughout their careers.

"The Endocrine Society has been at the forefront of hormone science and public health for more than 100 years, and endocrinology professionals trust the Society to provide them with important career resources," said Jarod Collins, director of partner relations at Health eCareers. "Not only will this partnership enable the Society to provide their members with job opportunities, but it also enables Health eCareers to connect healthcare employers with the clinical practitioners and scientists they want to hire."

"One of our main priorities as an organization is to support our members through all stages of their careers," said Endocrine Society Chief Executive Officer Barbara Byrd Keenan, FASAE, CAE. "Our new online career center creates a one-stop shop for job listings and professional development resources to make it easier for endocrinologists to climb the career ladder."

All of Health eCareers' endocrinology jobs will automatically appear on EndoCareers at no additional cost to Health eCareers' clients.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurse practitioners and physician assistants with jobs in every medical specialty. With hundreds of healthcare employers across the United States and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers looking for top talent. Health eCareers also offers industry news and career advice targeted to your healthcare specialty, as well as the latest healthcare salary data. For employers, Health eCareers reaches a validated job-seeker audience that includes 90 percent of all practicing providers and offers innovative recruiting tools and healthcare hiring insights that you won't find anywhere else. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is an Everyday Health, Inc., service.

About the Endocrine Society

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world's oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit www.endocrine.org or follow The Endocrine Society on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.

