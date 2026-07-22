Health Endeavors Launches AI Care Suite and Secures Growth Investment from Decathlon Capital Partners

Transaction with Decathlon Capital Partners requires no dilution of current shareholders

FARMINGTON, Utah, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Endeavors, LLC, a leading technology partner for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and value-based care, today announced the launch of its AI-powered care management suite alongside a strategic growth-debt investment from Decathlon Capital Partners. Together, these milestones position the company to expand its reach and bring intelligent, scalable care solutions to a growing number of providers nationwide.

At the center of the new suite is Alex, a virtual care manager that engages tens of thousands of patients simultaneously. Alex educates and motivates patients, schedules appointments, collects data, and alerts care teams when human intervention is needed—all without practicing medicine. By keeping clinicians at the center of every decision, Alex closes care gaps and reduces provider burden. Alex is powered by OmniView, Health Endeavors' platform that builds 360-degree digital patient profiles from claims, medical records, social determinants of health, and consumer data. The suite also includes MedPearl, a clinical decision support library developed at Providence Health, which gives clinicians evidence-based, point-of-care guidance and acts as a clinical guardrail for Alex's patient interactions.

"Our unified intelligence platform delivers precise, hyper-personalized solutions that maximize efficiency, quality and impact," said David Derrick, CEO of Health Endeavors. "Our partnership with Decathlon Capital Partners allows us to expand our robust solutions to a growing number of clients."

The investment reflects Decathlon Capital Partners' confidence in the future of value-based care. "Accountable Care Organizations and value-based care are focused on successful patient outcomes, and Health Endeavors provides the actionable insights that allow providers to deliver effective care," said Matt Hoffman, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners. "Decathlon Capital Partners is proud to work with Health Endeavors to advance a proactive, prevention-focused approach to healthcare."

About Health Endeavors

Headquartered in Farmington, Utah, Health Endeavors, LLC has more than 16 years of experience helping Accountable Care Organizations and value-based arrangements thrive. The company serves over 2 million patients, partnering with clinical equity leaders Novant Health and Providence to deliver AI-driven patient engagement. As an ONC Certified (eCQM) Vendor and Medicare Qualified Registry, Health Endeavors turns data into action, staying true to its mission of returning resources, power, and joy to the point of care. For more information, visit https://healthendeavors.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Health Endeavors