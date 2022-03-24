Health Equity Initiatives at the UCSF Rosenman Institute Get a Boost as SFGH Foundation's Kim Meredith Joins Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Meredith, CEO of the San Francisco General Hospital (SFGH) Foundation, has joined the advisory board of the UCSF Rosenman Institute (Rosenman) as vice-chair collaborating with chair Larry Leisure, managing partner at Chicago Pacific Founders. Meredith's involvement gives a boost to Rosenman's initiatives to increase health equity for patients everywhere.

"We are so excited to have Kim join our board," says Rosenman founder and director Christine Winoto. "As a healthcare nonprofit, Rosenman sees immense opportunities in the future. We will benefit immeasurably from Kim's guidance as we expand our programs, such as RISE and ADAPT, that support innovation and entrepreneurship to increase access to healthcare for all."

Meredith has been CEO of the SFGH Foundation for nearly two years, serving as chief strategist, fundraiser, and advocate for one of the country's top public hospitals, the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. She has a wealth of nonprofit leadership experience, including having led the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society and served as Chief Development Officer for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. She launched her career in the corporate sector at AT&T and brings a business development lens to affect social change.

"Rosenman is doing transformational work to encourage the medical community, academia and entrepreneurs to come together to solve healthcare problems that I think are very important," says Meredith. "I look forward to helping Larry, Christine and the team make an even bigger impact."

"I am so energized to work alongside Kim to support Rosenman," says Larry Leisure. "Kim's guidance will help us integrate with key players in healthcare and our community to achieve our mission."

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute (Rosenman), QB3's health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of entrepreneurs, investors, clinicians, and industry leaders who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Rosenman's mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. Visit https://rosenmaninstitute.org/.

