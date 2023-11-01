Health Equity Strategist Celeste A. James, Invests in Dream Exchange

First Minority-Owned Stock Exchange Launches to Power Small Businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority stock exchange, in formation, proudly welcomes Celeste A. James, Principal of CA James Consulting, as a new investor. Celeste James, a national health equity strategist, has over 20 years of senior and executive leadership experience. Her expertise lies in designing and activating health improvement strategies in collaboration with private and public sector organizations, forging high-value partnerships, and strategically directing financial investments for the betterment of health, society, and business.

Celeste A. James

Ms. James shared her enthusiasm for investing in Dream Exchange, saying, "My family is beyond excited to join Dream Exchange to create opportunities for small- and mid-sized companies in the marketplace. Our late father was an avid stock market investor. He saw it as a pathway to generational wealth, but he never had a platform to support Black and Brown business owners, who often struggle to get growth capital. We have no doubt he's smiling down from above at this game-changing venture!"

Ms. James also has experience providing strategic counsel to investors and health tech entrepreneurs who are committed to expanding their reach and impact on underserved populations. Her distinguished career further includes senior and executive roles in corporate communications, media relations, and brand management at USA TODAY/Gannett Co., Inc., U.S. News & World Report, and NPR.

"Celeste A. James's investment serves as a powerful catalyst for the organization's mission to empower minority-owned businesses and to create opportunities for them and the communities they serve. Her involvement with our mission will undoubtedly shape the path forward, fostering change, growth, and prosperity for those who have historically been underrepresented in the public capital markets," said Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange

Dwain Kyles, the Managing Member of DX Capital Partners, LLC, added, "Celeste's investment is a testament to our shared vision of a more equitable and accessible public capital market. At the heart of all our investors is the recognition that access to capital markets is a fundamental requirement for business growth and expansion. We are excited to work together with dedicated people like Celeste in making this vision a reality."

Dream Exchange has been championing the passage of the Main Street Growth Act, legislation that will allow for the creation of a new type of stock exchange, called a Venture Exchange, designed for small and early-stage businesses which has been introduced in Congress.

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

