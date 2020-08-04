Health eVillages Announces Promerica Health as New Strategic Partner

FALMOUTH, Maine, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health eVillages, the global non-profit that provides state-of-the-art mobile medical diagnostic technology to the most remote regions of the United States and the world, is now partnering with Promerica Health, a national, independent leader in health and wellness engagement.

Health eVillages was created in 2011 by Donato Tramuto to address the fact that within our lifetime, one billion people will go to their graves without access to healthcare workers, medication, clean water or affordable healthcare facilities.

Founded in 2003 by President and CEO Steve Woods, Promerica Health is a leader in the field of health engagement, using clinical, marketing and logistics capabilities to transform the health experience. With a fleet of clinically compliant mobile health vehicles, Promerica Health partners with leading employers, brands, payers, providers, retailers, public health departments, and advocacy organizations to provide health screenings, biometric testing, immunizations, and other solutions nationwide.

"Steve Woods is a marketing genius who has created a full-service company that addresses the health and wellness needs of a diverse group of clients, from advocacy organizations and public health agencies, to some of the largest corporations in the United States," according to Donato Tramuto, founder and Chairman of Health eVillages. "While Promerica Health has a significant footprint within the healthcare industry, Steve believes that the personal connection between the CEO, his staff and their clients, is an essential element that sets his company apart. Steve's not just a successful businessman, he is a compassionate leader and I am honored that he has agreed to be a strategic partner of Health eVillages, as well as a member of our Board of Directors."

In addition to guiding the growth and development of Promerica Health for the past 17 years, Woods oversaw the creation of a company-owned eco-friendly, eight-acre campus in Falmouth, Maine which serves as the headquarters of agencies Promerica Health, EMG3 and Confidential Consumer, under the umbrella of parent company TideSmart Global. Prior to founding his own agency, Woods served as the president of Pierce Promotions, an Omnicom agency specializing in experiential marketing, and held key positions with other noteworthy agency groups (including Interpublic Group and WPP) and brands (Coca-Cola USA, Miller Brewing Company, Ford). He has worked as an adjunct professor at several leading universities where he shared his experience and expertise with future entrepreneurs and healthcare leaders. A strong believer in philanthropy, Woods has served on the boards of the American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Clubs of Maine, and the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

"Donato and I have talked about ways that we could collaborate over our shared interest in addressing the health needs of our aging population here in Maine and across the country," Woods explained. "The social determinants of health is a critically important topic that requires more attention and discussion as we look to improve the health and wellness of all citizens, regardless of their economic status, ethnicity or geography. Health eVillages is the perfect organization to host a national summit here in Maine with the goal of creating an action plan to eliminate the cultural, economic and physical barriers that prevent access to high quality, affordable healthcare for all."

PROMERICA HEALTH®: Since 2003, Promerica Health has blended the art of engagement with the science of clinical delivery to transform the health experience and deliver healthy results. A leader in health engagement, Promerica Health, a company of TideSmart Global, uses clinical, marketing, and logistics capabilities to transform the health experience. An independent agency, Promerica Health is clinically licensed in all 50 states and offers national caliber yet cost-effective capabilities for some of the biggest companies in the U.S. www.promericahealth.com

Health eVillages: Health eVillages collaborates to advance healthcare access and improve the quality of care by providing state-of-the-art mobile health technology including medical reference and clinical decision support tools, as well as other community-focused resources, to medical and public health professionals in the most challenging clinical environments around the world. Our partners include the Tramuto Foundation, Sharecare, Promerica Health, Cherish Health, Skyscape, Global Impact, Medical Aid Films and more. You can find more information at http://www.healthevillages.org and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

