Health Executive Jeff Fox Assumes New Leadership Role to Expand ATRIO Health Plans

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRIO Holding Company is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Fox as Chief Executive Officer. In his new position, Fox will drive the expansion of ATRIO Health Plans from its current place in the Oregon market into the broader U.S. market.

Jeff Fox brings over three decades of government programs experience to his new seat at ATRIO. For the past 17 years, Fox served as the CEO and President of Gorman Health Group (GHG), a leading advisory and software solutions firm that specializes in government health programs. During his time leading GHG, Fox worked with over 75 health plans annually. His expertise in developing government programs and relationships across the country will support the future growth of ATRIO Health Plans.

"I look forward to taking my industry knowledge and the relationships I have built over the past three decades and applying them to ATRIO's mission of developing and delivering a top-tier national Medicare Advantage offering," Fox said.

Jeff Fox's leadership skills and savvy growth strategies made him a clear choice to lead ATRIO's expansion efforts. Fox will take on responsibility for developing and executing a national market expansion. Building off of the successful operations in place in Oregon, Fox will create an organizational structure to provide consistent, seamless five-star service in every state it serves.

About ATRIO Holding Company

ATRIO Holding Company is a Delaware limited liability company owned and organized by its parent organizations, Chicago Pacific Founders, Cascade Comprehensive Care and WVP Health Authority. ATRIO Holding Company holds all interest in ATRIO Health Plans, Inc.

About ATRIO Health Plans of Oregon

ATRIO Health Plans , Inc. is a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan that offers Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) options as well as a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Special Needs Plans for Dual Eligibles. ATRIO was established by Oregon physicians in 2004 and has since grown to serve thousands of members in Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Marion, and Polk counties.

SOURCE ATRIO Health Plans