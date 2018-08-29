Health Expert Patricia Bragg warns of superbug threat, calls for immediate testing of natural antibiotic alternatives

"While the media's attention continues to focus myopically on Russia as America's greatest threat, a far more terrifying team of assassins has arrived at our dinner tables and is overtaking our health with breathtaking speed," says Dr. Patricia Bragg, CEO of the organic Bragg Live Food Product company in Santa Barbara, Ca. ( www.Bragg.com ) "Who needs bombs? We're killing ourselves much more efficiently through the food we eat. Our governments need to step up immediately and find safe alternatives to food additives."

Bragg, who has been called the "Queen of Health" by singer Katy Perry ( www.Bragg.com ) and others, points out that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics are causing the emergence of 'superbugs'. Since 80 percent of the antibiotics used in America are fed to cattle, poultry and fish, and the resultant 'super infectious bacteria' is then passed on to human consumers.

"Our government is doing little to find alternatives," said Bragg. "Our apple cider vinegar ( www.Bragg.com ) has been used for thousands of years to fight infections in animals and humans, yet, there are few studies underway on ACV or any of dozens of other holistic health products to see if they can be used instead of antibiotics. When you see mention of these, they are always followed with, 'but more studies are needed'. The problem is, no follow-up studies are ever done!"

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control calls the situation, "One of the world's most pressing public health problems." 'Superbugs' are expected to soon replace cancer and heart disease as the top killer in the world.

"To delay attacking this terrible problem is inexcusable," said Bragg. ( www.Bragg.com ) "Millions of lives depend on us moving forward with speed, determination and open minds. We must be motivated by spreading good health around the globe, not stockpiling billions of dollars in additional profits for a few, politically powerful corporations."

