Health Extension Proudly Introduces ARI Probiotic Spa Care

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Extension, a natural and holistic company committed to keeping pets healthy, is pleased to introduce ARI Probiotic Spa Care, a line of shampoos, conditioners, and anti-itch spray specially formulated for puppies and dogs, with unique ingredients, like Probiotics, Argan Oil, Aloe Vera, Oatmeal, Shea Butter and Essential Oils, and each scent was hand selected.

With the added benefits of essential oils, ARI Probiotic Spa Care Products gives puppies and dogs a clean, refreshed coat while providing a supportive, spa-like experience for their skin. "Our unique blend of probiotics naturally defends against environmental damage and inflammation to reduce itching, dryness, infection, shedding, and odor," says Brad Gruber, President of Health Extension Pet Care. "Our pets are part of the family and deserve the best. We are excited to say that with each ARI purchase, Health Extension will make a donation to cancer research in memory of a cherished family member with a love for pets."

ARI's complete line of Spa Care products:

Probiotic 2 in 1 Shampoo + Conditioner

Probiotic Puppy Shampoo

Probiotic Puppy Conditioner

Probiotic Sensitive Skin Shampoo

Probiotic Flea & Tick Shampoo, with no harsh chemicals

Probiotic Anti-Itch Spray

ARI products are formulated with human-quality natural, certified organic ingredients. PH-balanced for dogs, non-toxic, and free of sulfates, parabens, phosphates, phthalates, DEA, synthetic dyes, soap, and perfumes. In addition, the entire ARI line is made in the USA, cruelty-free with no animal testing, packed in 100% recyclable bottles, and backed by our 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

To learn more, please visit www.HealthExtension.com

About Health Extension

A family-owned, third-generation company, Health Extension crafts natural foods and treats that pet parents can feel great about feeding their best friend. Every Health Extension recipe is made with the finest ingredients to keep pets healthy and happy. The brand has been turning heads with recent awards, including an Industry All-Star Recognition from Pet Business magazine, an Editors' Choice Award from Pet Product News, and a Graphic Design USA American Package Design Award. They are also a proud member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition and working towards sustainable business solutions.

