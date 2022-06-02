Health Extension Proudly Introduces "Belly + Immunity" Supplement for Dogs and Puppies

A New Proprietary Blend of Probiotics and Digestive Enzymes That Supports Digestion and Nutrient Absorption, as Well as Overall Health and Immunity.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Extension, a natural and holistic pet food company committed to keeping dogs and cats healthy, is proud to introduce its new "Belly + Immunity" supplement powder for dogs and puppies.

"This proprietary blend of probiotics and digestive enzymes was specially designed to help support digestion and nutrient absorption as well as overall health and immunity," notes Brad Gruber, President of Health Extension. "We created this wonderful blend for pups of all life stages, supporting the needs of any breed and making sure they all get the most out of every meal."

Adult dogs and puppies frequently suffer from food sensitivities unnoticed by their humans. But in many cases, these sensitives can be reduced with proper gut health and nutrient absorption. In developing Belly + Immunity, Health Extension carefully selected four strains of live cultured probiotics needed for proper digestion, aiding overall belly health, and offering 3 billion CFUs per scoop of the good bacteria at each meal.

This powerfully effective supplement also contains five strains of digestive enzymes, including Bromelain, to reduce inflammation and help dogs' bellies break down food, ensuring absorption of required nutrients without irritating the gut. The Belly + Immunity formula also contains a unique blend of pumpkin seed, banana, and papaya fruit with ginger root powder for added fiber, plus apple cider vinegar powder for a healthy immune system and digestion support.

To learn more about Health Extension's new Belly + Immunity supplement powder or place an order, please visit https://www.healthextension.com/.

About Health Extension

A family-owned, third-generation company, Health Extension crafts natural foods and treats that pet parents can feel great about feeding their best friend. Every Health Extension recipe is made with the finest ingredients to keep pets healthy and happy. The brand has been turning heads with recent awards, including an Industry All-Star Recognition from Pet Business magazine, an Editors' Choice Award from Pet Product News, and a Graphic Design USA American Package Design Award. They are also a proud member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition and working towards sustainable business solutions.

Media Contact

Brad Gruber

800-992-9738

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Extension