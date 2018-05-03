Health Fidelity CEO Previews the Future of Adaptive Healthcare Tech at HLTH

Whitehurst's session, "Mind the Gap: Smart, Adaptive Tech Will Close Human Gaps," is set for 10:10-10:50 on Tuesday, May 8 during HLTH: The Future of Healthcare, which runs May 6 - 9 at The Aria in Las Vegas. HLTH has become the largest event of its kind, bringing together payers, providers, employers, pharma services, disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as government, media, and analyst representatives, to learn, collaborate, and shape the future of the healthcare industry.

During the session, Whitehurst will draw on his 20+ years of experience in healthcare technology to demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation will transform the industry, restore the human touch, and improve quality care delivery by relieving humans of the burden of cumbersome, manual processes and providing unprecedented data insight through digitization and analytics. Attendees will hear about how today's technologies are enabling this transformation and come away with the insight they need to get started with smart technologies for their own organizations.

"Techniques like AI-enabled imaging diagnostics, machine learning-enabled billing, and smart workflow automation are transforming healthcare, allowing skilled professionals to offload manual tasks and instead devote their time and expertise to patient-focused interaction," Whitehurst said. "This transformation will greatly improve the delivery of quality, timely care and, as a result, dramatically improve both patient and business outcomes."

A seasoned executive and a pioneer in the healthcare innovation space, Whitehurst's work has had a direct impact on improving the country's healthcare system through accelerated commercialization of innovative technologies – particularly Natural Language Processing (NLP) and mobile platforms – to address market needs. Having built, scaled, and launched tech-based businesses of every size and maturity, Whitehurst's success derives from curating strategic partner networks and building growth infrastructure while enabling operational scale.

Prior to joining Health Fidelity, he served as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at BerylHealth, (acquired by Stericycle Communications Solutions), Executive Managing Director at H5, and Senior Vice President and General Manager at McKesson Provider Technologies. He sits on several boards and serves as an advisor and mentor for the healthcare tech startup community.

