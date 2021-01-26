Health First Health Plans and Oscar Health Announce Agreement to Bring Oscar Technology to Members Across Brevard County, Florida

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health First Health Plans has announced it has signed an administrative services agreement with a subsidiary of Oscar Health. Under the agreement, Oscar will provide Health First Health Plans' Medicare Advantage and Individual customers with access to Oscar's member engagement platform and other provider and broker services built on its full-stack technology platform. The Health First Health Plans division will be responsible for care management, network performance management, physician credentialing and other services.

"Our agreement with Oscar will give our members access to the same high-quality medical care they know and trust, plus a new technology platform that will make using the healthcare system even easier for them," said Steve Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Health First. "We are thrilled that our members will now have the ability to use the Oscar technology, including 24/7 virtual urgent care and personalized Care Teams. By ensuring they have access to these convenient, no additional cost features, we can offer our members even more affordable care through our health plans."

"This agreement with Health First Health Plans furthers Oscar's commitment to the Central Florida region and the communities we serve in the area," said Mario Schlosser, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our hope is that Oscar's technology platform will help the Health First Health Plans members get the most out of the plan they have come to know and love by making great care cost less."

Most services provided under the agreement will be available to eligible Health First Health Plan members beginning January 1, 2022.

About Health First:

Founded in 1995, Health First is Brevard County's not-for-profit, community healthcare system. The fully integrated delivery network (IDN) includes health insurance plans, hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group, and outpatient and wellness services. As a locally owned, not-for-profit organization, Health First is committed to investing in our community. Since 2012, Health First provided more than $1 billion in community support. To learn more about Health First and how we're giving back to our community, please visit HFgivesback.org.

About Oscar Health:

Oscar Health is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. The Oscar Health mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Oscar Health has been challenging the health care system's status quo since its founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned it the trust of more than 420,000 Americans across 291 counties. Oscar Health offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Their members benefit from 24/7 telemedicine visits at no additional cost, integrated direct scheduling with providers through their innovative app, a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Care Team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar Health creates experiences that reflect the kind of health care company we would want for ourselves—one that behaves like a doctor in the family, helping us navigate the health care system in our moments of greatest need.

SOURCE Health First