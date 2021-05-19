Health Food Brand Boostball Boldly Expands into the U.S. Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.K.-based brand Boostball has been a hit with consumers ever since it brought its first protein-based snacks to market in 2016. Since then, the company has particularly focused on filling key nutritional needs in the keto market. Its burgeoning business has also quickly grown beyond the borders of its home country. Now, the enterprising company has officially turned its focus on the U.S. market, where it hopes to make inroads in both the e-commerce and brick-and-mortar spaces in the months and years ahead.

There are filler snacks and then there's Boostball. The U.K. health and wellness brand has created a uniquely effective line of protein-based and keto-friendly snacks that simultaneously prioritize nutrition, convenience, and taste.

The brand's products, which include shakes, bites, and protein powders, have already been a smash hit in its own country as well as a growing list of international markets. With plenty of momentum behind it, Boostball is preparing to tap into the largest health and wellness market of them all: the United States.

The company already made waves at the Healthy Living, Vitamin & Nutrition ECRM program in March, where its innovative line of health snacks turned the heads of many prominent American retail chains. In addition, the health food brand has begun to build its online presence with the hopes of tapping into an ever-growing audience of internet-based consumers in the near future. From larger online retailers like Amazon to its own polished and informative website, Boostball is well-positioned to take off in the e-commerce marketplace.

Both online and on the ground, Boostball has put itself in a prime position to stand out in the U.S. health food industry. The brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is backed up by a sound guerilla marketing campaign and plenty of word-of-mouth buzz. As is already the case in many other parts of the world, it's likely only a matter of time before the brand becomes a household name in North America.

About Boostball: Launched in 2016 by founder Steve Bessant, Boostball is a subsidiary of DC Wholefoods Ltd. The brand was born out of a desire to create protein-based snacks that prioritized quality ingredients while also actually tasting good (two factors that Bessant noticed rarely came in the same package). In 2020 Boostball also began focusing on the U.K.'s largely untapped keto market. The brand's innovative and popular product offerings have found acceptance from a rapidly growing international customer base that now includes the United States.

