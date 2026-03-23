Health Foundation of South Florida to Honor Leaders at 6th Inspiring Women of Health Luncheon

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Health Foundation of South Florida

Mar 23, 2026, 09:00 ET

Celebrating changemakers advancing equity and well-being across South Florida

MIAMI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Women's History Month, the Health Foundation of South Florida will honor ten extraordinary leaders at the 2026 Inspiring Women of Health Luncheon on March 26.

The annual event celebrates women whose leadership, advocacy, and innovation are improving health and well-being across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Since 2021, the Health Foundation of South Florida has recognized more than 50 Inspiring Women of Health for their outstanding contributions to advancing healthier and more equitable communities throughout South Florida.

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Health Foundation of South Florida 2026 Inspiring Women of Health
Health Foundation of South Florida 2026 Inspiring Women of Health

2026 Honorees include:

"Each year, these remarkable leaders remind us that meaningful change happens when passion, perseverance, and community come together," said Loreen Chant, President and CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "Through their leadership, they are expanding access to care, addressing disparities, and improving health equity in our region."

These leaders represent diverse experiences and perspectives, united by a shared commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunity across South Florida.

This year's theme, "Purpose in every step. Power in every story!", reflects the vision, resilience, and dedication of women whose work is transforming lives and building healthier communities.

Click here to read more about the 2026 honorees.

About Health Foundation of South Florida

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for more than 30 years, investing more than $153 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low- to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

SOURCE Health Foundation of South Florida

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