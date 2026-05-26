Loreen Chant, President and CEO of Health Foundation of South Florida, Honored with Mosaic Miami Silver Medallion

One of Miami's Highest Honors for Civic Leadership Recognizes More Than 30 Years of Commitment to Equity and Opportunity

MIAMI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida is proud to announce that President and Chief Executive Officer Loreen Chant was honored with the prestigious Mosaic Miami Silver Medallion Award at the 91st Annual Silver Medallion Humanitarian Dinner, one of the highest distinctions for civic leadership in Miami. The award recognizes extraordinary contributions to civic engagement and lasting regional impact, reflecting the collective commitment of the partners, colleagues, and community leaders who unite around a shared vision that everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life.

From left to right: Alberto de Cardenas, Matthew Anderson, Dr. Nelson Adams, Loreen Chant, George Haj, and Wali Salahuddin at the 91st Annual Mosaic Miami Silver Medallion Humanitarian Dinner

"This honor belongs to every partner, colleague, and community leader who dedicates themselves to advancing health equity across South Florida," said Loreen Chant, President and CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "For more than 30 years, I have had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary people who believe, as I do, that disparities are not inevitable; they can be disrupted, one relationship and one community at a time. I am deeply grateful to Mosaic Miami for this recognition and remain committed to the mission we share together."

Prior to joining the Health Foundation of South Florida, Chant held leadership roles at Easterseals South Florida and Johnson & Wales University, where she focused on closing critical gaps in early childhood development and higher education completion. Across both institutions she was committed to expanding access and opportunity from underrepresented communities and to addressing disparity at every stage of her career.

Now, as President and CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida, Chant has channeled her three decades of experience into building coalitions and investing in community-led solutions that address the root causes of health disparities. Her leadership is defined by a steadfast belief that sustainable change begins within communities themselves, elevating the voices of those most affected by inequity and championing approaches that place communities at the center of their own transformation.

The Health Foundation of South Florida congratulations Loreen Chant and all 2026 Mosaic Miami honorees, whose collective contributions continue to strengthen the communities and families of greater Miami.

About the Mosaic Miami Silver Medallion Award

The Mosaic Miami Silver Medallion Award is one of Miami's most distinguished civic honors, recognizing individuals whose leadership has made a transformative and enduring difference in the communities they serve. Recipients are selected for their demonstrated commitment to civic engagement, collaboration, and the well-being of those around them.

About the Health Foundation of South Florida

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for more than 30 years, investing more than $153 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low- to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Health Foundation of South Florida