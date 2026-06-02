Health Foundation of South Florida to Host 2026 Black Health Summit Featuring National Medical Association President Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD

Free Half-Day Summit on June 16 Will Convene 300+ Leaders to Advance Health Equity Across South Florida's Black Communities

MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Foundation of South Florida is proud to announce Black Health Summit 2026, a free gathering bringing together community leaders, healthcare professionals, policymakers, educators and advocates to advance health equity and improve well-being across South Florida's Black communities. The Summit will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida* and attendees can register here.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning joined physicians, advocates, and community leaders at Health Foundation of South Florida’s 2024 Black Health Summit.

Now in its fifth year, the Health Foundation of South Florida's signature annual convening continues to build on years of community dialogue, partnership and action focused on addressing the most pressing issues affecting Black communities across the region.

What began as a regional gathering has evolved into a catalyst for systemic change that elevates community-informed solutions, strengthens cross-sector partnerships, and advances progress on the health challenges impacting Black communities across South Florida. Through its Black Health Summit In Action, the Health Foundation has supported community-driven efforts addressing maternal and infant health, Black men's health, health and housing, and community safety, while amplifying the voices of those most directly impacted.

The 2026 Summit is expected to welcome more than 300 participants across healthcare, public health, community organizations, philanthropy, policy, education, and business for a day of learning and collaboration focused on improving health equity and strengthening trust across South Florida communities.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD, President of the National Medical Association. A nationally recognized physician, forensic pathologist, leader, and advocate, Dr. Mitchell will discuss national and local factors shaping Black health today, with a focus on rebuilding trust in healthcare systems, improving access to culturally relevant health information and supporting the next generation of healthcare leaders and advocates.

"The Black Health Summit is more than an event, it is a powerful call to action," said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. "Each year, we deepen our commitment to the communities we serve, and we are proud to bring together the voices, expertise, and energy needed to drive real, lasting change in South Florida."

Summit Program Highlights

The Summit will feature a keynote address and four sessions, each exploring a distinct dimension of Black health equity in South Florida:

From TikTok to Trust: How Social Media is Shaping Black Health — Moderated by Calvin Hughes, Emmy Award-Winning Anchor at WPLG Local 10 Miami, this panel brings together Monica Carter, MS, FNP-BC, widely known as "Monica the NP," an award-winning Family Nurse Practitioner and OB/GYN clinician; Dr. Michael H. Forde, DrPH, MSPH, public health expert, NIH alumnus, and digital educator; and Michelle A. Kirwan, MD, FAAP,, pediatrician, former Chief Medical Officer of the Center for Family and Child Enrichment in Miami Gardens, and host of the Black Health YouTube series. Together, they will explore how social media and digital storytelling are reshaping health communication, expanding access to information and helping rebuild trust between healthcare systems and Black communities.

— Moderated by Calvin Hughes, Emmy Award-Winning Anchor at WPLG Local 10 Miami, this panel brings together Monica Carter, MS, FNP-BC, widely known as "Monica the NP," an award-winning Family Nurse Practitioner and OB/GYN clinician; Dr. Michael H. Forde, DrPH, MSPH, public health expert, NIH alumnus, and digital educator; and Michelle A. Kirwan, MD, FAAP,, pediatrician, former Chief Medical Officer of the Center for Family and Child Enrichment in Miami Gardens, and host of the Black Health YouTube series. Together, they will explore how social media and digital storytelling are reshaping health communication, expanding access to information and helping rebuild trust between healthcare systems and Black communities. Informed and Engaged: Reimagining the Future of Healthcare — A fireside chat featuring Dr. O'Neil J. Pyke, MD, MBA, SFHM, Chief Medical Officer of Jackson North Medical Center and author of Informed and Engaged: Our Journey to Better Health . In conversation with Dr. M. Sandra Severe, PhD, MPH, Senior Vice President and CEO of Jackson North Medical Center, together they will discuss the importance of patient engagement, community partnership, and building healthcare systems that foster trust, transparency and better long-term outcomes.

— A fireside chat featuring Dr. O'Neil J. Pyke, MD, MBA, SFHM, Chief Medical Officer of Jackson North Medical Center and author of . In conversation with Dr. M. Sandra Severe, PhD, MPH, Senior Vice President and CEO of Jackson North Medical Center, together they will discuss the importance of patient engagement, community partnership, and building healthcare systems that foster trust, transparency and better long-term outcomes. Lessons from the Field: Advancing Black Health Equity in South Florida — Moderated by Janisse Schoepp, PhD., MPH, Chief Strategy Officer at the Health Foundation of South Florida, this session spotlights the ongoing impact of the Health Foundation's Black Health Summit in Action and the community partnerships driving change across South Florida. Panelists include Melissa P. Dunn, Commissioner, City of Lauderhill; Armen Henderson, MD, MBA, UM General Internal Medicine Faculty Member and Founder of Dade County Street Response; Katherine Chung-Bridges, MD, MPH, Health Choice Network; and Catherine Toms, President, Green Cars 4 Kids.

— Moderated by Janisse Schoepp, PhD., MPH, Chief Strategy Officer at the Health Foundation of South Florida, this session spotlights the ongoing impact of the Health Foundation's Black Health Summit in Action and the community partnerships driving change across South Florida. Panelists include Melissa P. Dunn, Commissioner, City of Lauderhill; Armen Henderson, MD, MBA, UM General Internal Medicine Faculty Member and Founder of Dade County Street Response; Katherine Chung-Bridges, MD, MPH, Health Choice Network; and Catherine Toms, President, Green Cars 4 Kids. Beyond the Clinic: Sport, Mentoring, Music, and Economic Empowerment as a Black Youth Health Strategy — Moderated by Matthew Anderson, Executive Director of Mosaic Miami, this panel features Laurie Sallarulo, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida; Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation; Tiffany "Tif Boom" Lusan, Regional Director of Guitars Over Guns and Eugene K. Pettis, Founder of Osborne, Francis and Pettis, PLLC and the first African American President of The Florida Bar Association. The conversation will explore how sports, music, mentoring and economic opportunity can support youth well-being and create healthier outcomes for Black children and adolescents.

Attendance is free, but guests must register in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-health-summit-2026-tickets-1979229538830.

For more information on the Health Foundation of South Florida Black Health Summit 2026 visit https://hfsf.org/black-health-summit-2026/.

*Just minutes north of Miami Gardens via the Florida Turnpike and I-75.

About the Health Foundation of South Florida

Health Foundation of South Florida has been serving South Florida for more than 30 years, investing more than $153 million in nonprofits that provide programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. The Foundation's mission is to be a catalyst for collaborations, policy changes, and systems change that improve the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low- to moderate-income populations. For more information, visit www.hfsf.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Health Foundation of South Florida