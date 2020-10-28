Health Freedom Nashville 2020

Due to a campaign of fear, the American people have allowed governors and other government officials to shut down their businesses, close their schools, prevent worship gatherings and take away many other God-given, Constitutionally-guaranteed liberties. It's time to peacefully protest and stand up for freedom at an event that's being touted as "the health freedom fest of 2020".

In the words of Charlene Bollinger, founder of UMFSP: "Health Freedom Nashville is a free event that will begin with several Pastors leading us in prayer for our nation. Over the course of the day, the crowd will enjoy hearing from Tennessee State Legislators, Medical Doctors, Health Freedom Advocates, Constitutional Sheriffs and Renowned Filmmakers. Come on out and join us for a non-partisan peaceful protest at the Capitol as we celebrate God, America, freedom, health, and life!"

The freedom fest will conclude with inspirational speeches from Alan Keyes and Roger Stone, and Nashville's very own country singer icon, Irlene Mandrell, will be performing at the event.

The freedom of this nation literally is hanging in the balance. And the freedom of our great state of Tennessee is being threatened as well. In the words of Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Don't look back with regret and wish you had made your voice heard. Come out and join the festivities on Friday from Noon to 9pm in front of the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville.

Learn more at https://healthfreedomnashville.com/

