Health Gorilla Expands Interoperability Partnerships in Puerto Rico

SUNNYVALE, Calif and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in interoperability solutions, announced today new partners that have adopted its technology platform to advance clinical interoperability efforts in Puerto Rico.

Sistema De Salud Menonita, an integrated 5-hospital system, has licensed Health Gorilla to aggregate and enrich data from across their clinical IT landscape. Along with its health plan subsidiary, Health Gorilla ingest claims, clinical, and lab data into a master patient index, forming an enterprise-wide interoperable dataset. Menonita manages the care of 200,000 patients across 5 hospitals and 19 diagnostic and outreach facilities.

Dorado Health System, a 4-hospital academic system, has licensed Health Gorilla to power its interoperability strategy. Health Gorilla will integrate with Dorado's IT systems, including electronic medical record systems and laboratory information systems, to aggregate clinical documents for every patient managed by the system.

E-Health Partners Inc, a healthcare technology company, has partnered with Health Gorilla to enable physicians to retrieve clinical data from national health information networks like CommonWell and Carequality. Their ambulatory electronic health records system, EHR EZ, is currently used by 2,500 providers on the island.

Syndeo, a healthcare technology company, has adopted Health Gorilla's platform and APIs to support the expansion of Coreplus pathology labs. Health Gorilla will serve as the back-end system to power their data exchange capabilities with labs in Puerto Rico.

"Health Gorilla is the leading interoperability platform in Puerto Rico," says Francisco Caceres, Chief Information Officer of Dorado Health. "We needed a proven system that could integrate data from across our IT systems and make it actionable for our providers and administrators. Health Gorilla was the obvious choice."

"We chose Health Gorilla to advance our interoperability strategy," says Daniza Berrios, Chief Information Officer of Menonita. "They have a best-in-class technology solution for health systems to accomplish interoperability, allowing us to better serve patients in our community."

"Since our founding, we've been focused on bringing the benefits of interoperability and data aggregation to industry leaders across the healthcare landscape," said Sergio Wagner, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "Our new collaborations in Puerto Rico allow us to fulfill our mission, provide high quality services to patients who need them, and revitalize the entire healthcare ecosystem through the exchange of data."

These new partnerships build upon existing collaborations with the Puerto Rico Primary Care Association Network, which manages care for 400,000 patients across 98 clinics. Health Gorilla is also the interoperability partner of Grupo Angeles Servicios De Salud, a 24-hospital system in Mexico. Through its expanded client base and patient reach, Health Gorilla has become the largest interoperability solutions provider in Puerto Rico.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

