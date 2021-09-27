Health Gorilla Expands Its Interoperability Platform by Connecting to eHealth Exchange

PALO ALTO, Calif. and VIENNA, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla is proud to announce a new connection to eHealth Exchange , one of the oldest 501(c)3 non-profit healthcare information networks in the United States. The eHealth Exchange membership will connect Health Gorilla's customers to a vast array of other members and care sites and enables Health Gorilla to expand their healthcare interoperability services for patients, providers, and digital health developers.

Health Gorilla's membership with eHealth Exchange will allow them and their customers to access and exchange healthcare data with 75% of all U.S. hospitals, 70,000 medical groups, 4,000+ pharmacies, and 61 state and regional Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and their customers. They also now have access to participating federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DoD), the Social Security Administration (SSA), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).

"Our team is excited to expand our partners' quantity and quality of data with eHealth Exchange," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "As a new member of the eHealth Exchange network, we're building mutually-beneficial connections with hundreds of other members through a single hub, quickly scaling connectivity and bridging the interoperability gap across the country."

Since integrating with eHealth Exchange, Health Gorilla has seen very promising results, with some customers seeing as much as a 30% increase in data available while maintaining outstanding query return times.

"HousecallMD has been a long-time user and supporter of Health Gorilla and we're thrilled to pioneer their new eHealth Exchange membership," said Omar Salah, CEO of HousecallMD. "Since the integration with eHealth Exchange, we've received much richer data sets from broader geographic ranges, specifically from more rural parts of the country which will empower our providers and patients to make more informed clinical decisions."

eHealth Exchange members can now request patient data from Health Gorilla's customers, including a breadth of digital health companies supplying data that can contribute to social determinants of health.

eHealth Exchange started as a federal program initiated by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC). They are now an independent, non-profit health information network and have created a rapidly growing community of exchange partners across the US while remaining the principal way federal agencies share patient data.

Health Gorilla passed rigorous testing and security requirements to connect directly with eHealth Exchange and is excited to offer the convenience of this connection to new and existing customers using their Patient360 service. Now that the relationship is in place, Health Gorilla customers will be able to bypass the need for an individual connection with eHealth Exchange and can begin leveraging the network's comprehensive data through existing integrations with Health Gorilla.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards that will go into effect in early 2022. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About eHealth Exchange

The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well-known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange network, which is working in 75 percent of all US hospitals, is leveraged by more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) technologies and 61 regional or state health information exchanges (HIEs). Four federal agencies (Department of Defense, Department of Veteran Affairs, Social Security Administration and Indian Health Service) participate in the network to share patient information with private sector partners as well as other agencies. In all, the eHealth Exchange supports secure exchange of the records of more than 120 million patients. www.ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange

