Health Gorilla Named Among TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading provider of interoperability solutions and a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) delivering real-time, deduplicated, AI-ready health data, is honored to be recognized in TIME magazine's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, a ranking that spotlights organizations driving meaningful innovation across the global healthcare landscape.

In partnership with Statista, TIME evaluated companies according to three key metrics: financial performance, reputation, and online engagement. Health Gorilla is proud to be listed among those making significant impact in improving clinical workflows, accelerating health data access, and empowering providers and patients alike.

"To be named among TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025 is both an honor and a reminder of the responsibility we carry," said Bob Watson, CEO of Health Gorilla. "Healthcare is at an inflection point: national interoperability is finally becoming operational, artificial intelligence is reshaping how clinicians and patients engage with data, and trust is the currency that determines who will lead. At Health Gorilla, our mission has always been to ensure that health data is accessible, accurate, and actionable — not just for technology's sake, but to meaningfully improve lives. This recognition reflects the extraordinary dedication of our team and partners, and it strengthens our resolve to continue building the infrastructure that healthcare needs for the decades ahead."

With this recognition, Health Gorilla reaffirms its commitment to:

Enhancing the interoperability of medical records to reduce delays and errors;

Enabling richer, more timely data analytics for clinical decision support;

Building tools that serve both providers and patients in ways that protect privacy while enabling innovation;

Collaborating with health systems, payers, and technology partners to scale solutions that transform care.

"TIME's methodology — evaluating not just financial success, but reputation and impact in the real world — reflects exactly what we believe medicine needs more of," Bob added. "It's not enough to build tech. We must build tech that works for clinicians and patients."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla, a designated QHIN under TEFCA, provides interoperability solutions delivering secure, real-time access to deduplicated, AI-ready health data. Health Gorilla supports EHR vendors, value-based care organizations, and digital health innovators with data-driven workflows that enable more informed, connected, and efficient care.

