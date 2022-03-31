Health Hero Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round with Participation from Major VCs Animoca Brands and Blockchain Founders Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Hero, Inc., the company behind the Web3 play-to-earn health game "Health Hero," closes seed round with backing from prominent venture capitals Animoca Brands, Blockchain Founders Fund, Polygon, IoTex, Wellness Ventures, Sequoia Capital Scouts, and One Planet VC among others. The funds raised will help Health Hero finance game development in order to open play-to-earn opportunities to users across the globe.

Health Hero, the platform whose tagline is "It pays to be healthy," offers a gamified experience to users so that they earn cryptocurrencies for living a healthy lifestyle. Health Hero allows players to connect the app to popular fitness applications like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fit Bit. Players can sync their steps and complete daily health challenges to get rewards. Most notably, players get food reimbursement for every 100k steps taken.

"We all know health is wealth, now, it's an asset. We aim to empower everyone to take true ownership of their health story using our decentralized well-being record system. With our blockchain game API, we seek to involve the game and developer community around the world to launch twenty other Health Hero companies over the next year where any country around the world can have their own "Play-to-earn health" service. We plan to incubate and accelerate these businesses as well," says Anthony Diaz, the CEO of Health Hero.

Meanwhile, Animoca Brands and Blockchain Founders Fund are both supporting pioneers of great ideas in the blockchain space. While Animoca Brands is known for backing NFT-related companies and other decentralized projects, Blockchain Founders Fund is recognized for investing in top blockchain startups, including those in the NFT, metaverse, and web3 spaces.

Aly, the Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund , also commented, "We believe that by investing in Health Hero, we are part of a shift toward living a healthier, more balanced lifestyle that will be ushered in with the adoption of Web3. The Health Hero team has made tremendous strides securing business partnership and community growth toward realizing this vision."

Health Hero is a "Play-to-earn health" platform focused short term on disrupting the health insurance market but with an overall mission of ensuring one's lifestyle can finance their core needs. The platform is smart, open, and decentralized gamified health engagement that leverages IoT/connected devices and modern DeFi, supporting 4.4K+ organizations around the world. Furthermore, they sell to employers, providers, and payers via a freemium + partner co-sell model and can tap into $7B+ of health-related liquidity pools. Distributing top-down via Microsoft, Salesforce, Cerner, Epic and their top system integrators/resellers.

