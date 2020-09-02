Health Hero for Teams Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Hero today announced the availability of Health Hero for Teams on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Health Hero for Teams is Health Hero's employee well-being, safety, and security solution that brings well-being and employee engagement to the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. With it, Health Hero seeks to enable companies, hospitals, and communities to create simple and engaging well-being activities and challenges. The solution allows them to create omnichannel programs targeting their health needs.

"Health Hero wants to support employees and community members across the world. With the addition of our solution to Microsoft AppSource, we are looking at a great opportunity to reach and service many employees and community members that are in great need of engaging health-related tools. Health engagement is the backbone of what we do, and we want to deliver those services in the best way possible," said Anthony Diaz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Health Hero.

Personalization of one's health is key. Health Hero wants to disrupt "personalized well-being" by delivering engaging solutions that target very specific areas, such as workplace safety and security.

Health Hero's intuitive platform integrates with social determinants of health directories and seeks to keep expanding its integrations in the near roadmap. Additionally, the company is working on expanded partnerships that will allow it to accelerate the delivery and implementation of the solution via the AppSource.

Health Hero has shown to date more well-being platform use, improved employee engagement, and increased social determinants of health services delivery to hospitals and enterprise-level company systems in the US.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're happy to welcome Health Hero to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Health Hero for Teams to help customers meet their needs faster."

